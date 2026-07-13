Posted in: MLB, Netflix, Sports, TV | Tagged: home run derby, T-Mobile Home Run Derby

2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know!

With the big event set to kick off tonight at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, here's our preview/viewing guide for MLB's 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

Article Summary 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby starts tonight from Philadelphia, with special coverage at 7 PM ET and first swings at 8 PM ET.

Watch the Home Run Derby live on Netflix as MLB sluggers chase the crown and bragging rights at Citizens Bank Park.

This year’s Home Run Derby field features Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Ben Rice, Junior Caminero, and more.

The 2026 Home Run Derby brings a new swing-based format, plus coverage from Barry Bonds, CC Sabathia, and more.

Tonight, some of Major League Baseball's heavy-hitters will be slugging it out in "The City of Brotherly Love" to see who is this year's king of the long ball. The 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby brings together MLB's top sluggers to battle it out for the crown and ultimate bragging rights – and it's streaming on Netflix! Stemming from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, home of the Phillies and the 96th MLB All-Star Game, this year's competition includes a new format, legendary voices, and more! With that in mind, we have a look at what you need to know to check out tonight's big event, including when/where to watch, who's competing this year, and much more – including some cool extras we thought you might like.

When & When Can I Watch the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby? With special coverage kicking off at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, viewers can expect the first swings to begin at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. If you're an up-to-date Netflix subscriber, then you're good to go! Once you're in the streaming service, select the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby to start watching.

Sesame Street is ready for the Home Run Derby! The T‑Mobile Home Run Derby is LIVE on Netflix TONIGHT at 8PM ET | 5PM PT. Special coverage begins at 7PM ET | 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/in9NodEd7D — Netflix (@netflix) July 13, 2026

Who's Got the Call for Tonight's 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby? MLB legends Barry Bonds, CC Sabathia, Anthony Rizzo, and Hunter Pence team up with Elle Duncan, Matt Vasgersian, and Lauren Shehadi to cover the event. Bonds competed in the event six times, winning the 1996 crown over Mark McGwire.

Which MLB players are competing in the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby? The MLB roster for the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby (along with links to MLB profiles) includes:

What's This I Hear About Rules/Format Change for the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby? After having a timed element over the past 11 years, that's gone, folks! Here's what you need to know about how it works:

Instead of trying to hit as many homers as possible during timed rounds, each of the eight Derby participants will start each round with a finite number of swings: 20 in Round 1, 15 in Round 2, and 15 again in the final round.

All swings will count against a player's swing allotment, whether it results in a homer or not. However, a player who homers on his final swing of a round can keep swinging until he doesn't hit one out.

The players with the top four home run totals from the first round will advance to the semifinals, where they'll be seeded based on their first-round homer totals. They will face off head-to-head (No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3) to determine the two finalists.

Ties in the first round will be broken by home run distance, with the player who hit the longest homer among the tied participants advancing. In the semifinals and finals, ties will be broken by three-swing swing-offs until a winner is determined.

Batter up! The T‑Mobile Home Run Derby is LIVE on Netflix — Monday, July 13 at 8PM ET | 5PM PT. Special coverage begins at 7PM ET | 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/QWnEbr4nMe — Netflix (@netflix) July 12, 2026

The 2026 Home Run Derby explained by @_SportsBall_ The T‑Mobile Home Run Derby is LIVE on Netflix — Monday, July 13 at 8PM ET | 5PM PT. Special coverage begins at 7PM ET | 4PM PT pic.twitter.com/XrGk2bt9Fp — Netflix (@netflix) July 10, 2026

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