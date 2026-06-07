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2026 Tony Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More!

With music superstar and global icon P!NK set to host tonight's big event, here's our preview/viewing guide for CBS's 2026 Tony Awards.

Article Summary 2026 Tony Awards air live on CBS and Paramount+, with start time, streaming options, and social media details to watch tonight.

P!NK hosts Broadway’s biggest night as the Tony Awards bring major presenters, special guests, and must-see stage appearances.

Tony Awards performances include The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titaníque, Ragtime, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and more.

Get the key 2026 Tony Awards nominees and categories, from Best Musical and Best Play to major acting and design races.

With music superstar and global icon P!NK set to take the main stage at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City tonight for the 2026 Tony Awards, we've got a rundown of what you need to know to be in the know. Of course, we have a look at when and where you can watch. Following that, we have a look at who's currently on tap to attend and present, a rundown of tonight's highlights (including performances from The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titaníque, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime, and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show), how to follow on social media, and much more. And before you ask, we've also included a categories/nominations list and some pretty cool extras (including P!NK heading to late-night to discuss the gig).

When & Where Can I Watch the 2026 Tony Awards? This year's big event airs/streams live ON BOTH COASTS from 8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT. You can check it out on CBS and stream it on Paramount+ (premium-tier subscribers can access both the live airing and next-day on-demand streaming; essential-tier subscribers have access to next-day on-demand streaming only). In addition, you can check out the 2026 Tony Awards via live streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. In addition, you can also check out the action on social media: Twitter/X, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Who's Presenting During the 2026 Tony Awards? The current line-up of presenters includes Adrien Brody, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Ben Platt, Bernadette Peters, Billy Crystal, Bowen Yang, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Carrie Coon, Cole Escola, Darren Criss, Jack O'Brien, Jeremy Pope, John Leguizamo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kara Young, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Lily Rabe, Maya Rudolph, Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Scherzinger, Patrick Wilson, Paul Rudd, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Sarah Paulson, and Sting.

Who's Appearing During the 2026 Tony Awards? The show is set to feature appearances by Afra Hines, Alan Wiggins, Alex Brightman, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Alijah Joseph, Allison E Miller, Allysa L Shorte, Ana Gasteyer, Anania Williams, André De Shields, Andres Quintero, Ann Harada, Anna Grace Barlow, Anneliese Kelly, Ashley Jenkins, Ayaan Diop, B Noel Thomas, Baby Byrne, Benjamin Pajak, Benjamin Crawford, Benjamin A Cherry, Boy Radio, Brad Oscar, Bradley Greer, Brandon Block, Brandon L Whitmore, Brian Flores, Briana R Carlson-Goodman, Bebe Nicole Simpson, Bryce Pinkham, Bryce Farris, Bryson Battle, Caleb Quezon, Cameron Loyal, Carissa Gaughran, Christiani Pitts, Clyde Alves, Colin Donnell, Colin Trudell, Constatine Rousouli, Darius Wright, Dava Huesca, David Jennings, Dean Maupin, Deandre S. Leatherbury, Deborah Cox, Delaney Franklin, Dominic Dorset, Donté Nadir Wilder, Dudney Joseph Jr., Eean Cochran, Eleanor Fishman, Ellie May Sennett, Emma Sofia, Frankie Grande, Garnet Williams, Ta'Nika Gibson, Grace Capeless, Hannah Cruz, Harvey Guillen, Henry Santos, Isabelle McCalla, Ivan Hernandez, Jacob K Watson, and Jason Forbach.

In addition, Jennifer Duka, Jennifer E Mollet, Jess LeProtto, Jim Parsons, John Riddle, John Clay, John P. Yi, John R Rapson, Jonathan Burke, Jordan Chin, Joshua Burrage, June Squibb, Junior LaBeija, Kaleigh Cronin, Kalyn West, Kayla D Pecchioni-Barkell, Kendall Grayson Stroud, Ken Ard, Kent D Overshown, Kerry Conte, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Kristina Leopold, Kya Azeen, Kyle Freeman, Larkin W Reilly, Lauralyn McClelland, Lauren Blackman, Layton Williams, Lea Michele, Leiomy, Sara Longthorne, Lorenzo Benet, Lyrica Blankfein, Maria Briggs, Maria Wirres, Marina Kondo, Marla Mindelle, Mason Olshavsky, Mateus L Cardoso, Matthew Scott, Maulik Pancholy, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz, Melissa Barrera, Miguel A. Gil Bastardo, Miles McNicoll, Morgan Matayoshi, Nathan Lucrezio, Nicholas Barrington, Nicholas Barron, Nicholas Christopher, Nora Schell, Phumzile Sojola, Pierce Wheeler, Pierre Marais, Polanco Jones, Primo Thee Ballerino, Rebecca Petersen, Rheaume Crenshaw, Richard Riaz Yoder, Robert "Silk" Mason, Rodd Farhadi, Ryan Behan, Sam Tutty, Sara Chase, Sean Grandillo, Shaina Gehring, Shina Morris, Shoshana Bean, Sydney James Harcourt, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Teddy Wilson Jr., "Tempress" Chasity Moore, Tess Marshall, Thomas P Nelis, William Cohen, Xavier Reyes, Zachary Downer, and more.

What Can We Expect From the 2026 Tony Awards? Here's an official rundown of what's on tap – and it's impressive!

Rachel Zegler will deliver a special tribute to A Chorus Line, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

will deliver a special tribute to A Chorus Line, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr . will honor those we've lost this year with a moving performance of "Without You" from Rent, in recognition of the show's 30th anniversary.

. will honor those we've lost this year with a moving performance of "Without You" from Rent, in recognition of the show's 30th anniversary. This year's opening number, featuring over 170 Broadway performers, is choreographed by Sarah O'Gleby and written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul , and Mark Sonnenblick . Tim Murray and Isaac Josephthal serve as creative consultants.

and written by , and . and serve as creative consultants. Broadway's biggest night will feature performances from The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titaníque, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime, and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show.

The entire original cast of The Book of Mormon, including Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells , and Rory O'Malley , and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James , will take the stage to celebrate the show's 15th anniversary on Broadway. The performance will be introduced by Tony Award winners Trey Parker, Matt Stone , and Robert Lopez .

, and , and Tony Award winner , will take the stage to celebrate the show's 15th anniversary on Broadway. The performance will be introduced by Tony Award winners , and . Broadway's record-breaking hit musical Chicago will celebrate 30 years on Broadway with a very special performance. Queen Latifah, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role as Matron Mama Morton in the film adaptation will join Tony Awards host P!NK, as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell, Adrienne Warren, Cedric The Entertainer, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Mulvaney, and more for a can't-miss tribute performance from this iconic production which has been a Broadway mainstay since 1996.

2026 Tony Award Categories & Nominations

Presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, here's a rundown of this year's categories and nominees:

Best Book of a Musical

The Lost Boys

David Hornsby and Chris Hoch

Schmigadoon!

Cinco Paul

Titaníque

Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Music: Caroline Shaw

August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Music: Steve Bargonetti

The Lost Boys

Music & Lyrics: The Rescues

Schmigadoon!

Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Aya Cash, Giant

Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

June Squibb, Marjorie Prime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Bryce Pinkham, Chess

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Layton Williams, Titaníque

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Hannah Cruz, Chess

Rachel Dratch, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus

Takeshi Kata, Bug

Chloe Lamford, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon

David Rockwell, Fallen Angels

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

dots, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon

Qween Jean, Liberation

Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Emilio Sosa, The Balusters

Paul Tazewell, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Ragtime

Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!

Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ryan Park, The Lost Boys

David I. Reynoso, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon

Natasha Chivers, Oedipus

Stacey Derosier, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Heather Gilbert, Bug

Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13

Jack Knowles, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, Chess

Jane Cox, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!

Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Tom Gibbons, Oedipus

Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13

Josh Schmidt, Bug

Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Kai Harada, Ragtime

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brian Ronan, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, Giant

Robert Icke, Oedipus

Kenny Leon, The Balusters

Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Whitney White, Liberation

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ani Taj, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys

Best Orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, The Lost Boys

Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brian Usifer, Chess

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Play

The Balusters

Author: David Lindsay-Abaire

Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Nicki Hunter, Chris Jennings

Giant

Author: Mark Rosenblatt

Producers: Brian & Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer & Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler & Robyn Goodman, Royal Court Theatre, Tilted, Federman Koenigsberg TS Perakos, Scott M Delman & Timothy C. Headington, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jessica R. Jenen & Linda B. Rubin, Tom Smedes & Peter Stern, Mark Rubinstein LTD, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Ruth Hendel, Daryl Roth, Tom Tuft, Four Front Productions, A Golden Ticket Production, Willette Klausner & Tom D'Angora, Kuhnsabi Furman Furie, Alex Levy & Shari Redstone, Oddly Specific Productions, Rialto Productions, Winkler & Smalberg, The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization

Liberation

Author: Bess Wohl

Producers: Daryl Roth, Eva Price, Rachel Sussman, Jenny Gersten, Betsy Dollinger, FineWomen Productions, Craig Balsam/Broadway Women's Fund, Jessica Goldman Foung/Rachel Styne, Michelle Noh/Todd B. Rubin, Gold Sky Productions, MHSSP Productions, Creative Partners Productions, Sheri Henriksen, Hopkins Haffner Wright, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra, Ellie Hurwitz, Willette Klausner, Hilary Ley Jager, Los Angeles Media Fund, Jonathan Littman, Isabelle Mann, Practical Mayhem, Jenna Segal, Tracy Semler, Marcy Syms, The Weisbrots, Roundabout Theatre Company, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher Nave

Little Bear Ridge Road

Author: Samuel D. Hunter

Producers: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller

Best Musical

The Lost Boys

Producers: James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, Patrick Wilson, James L. Nederlander, At Rise Creative, Ayesha & Stephen Curry, Lauren Shuler Donner, Neil Patrick Harris, Douglas Sills, Slash, Kiefer Sutherland, Steve Young, Amy & Grady Burnett, Allison Bloom & Gabriel Mann, Hunter Arnold/Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Eastern Standard Time, DJD Productions/ZK Productions, Jay Marcus/Carl Moellenberg, Stark Sands, Jordan Silver/Kerri Mandelbaum, James Bolosh & Hillary Wyatt, Decca Broadway/Federal Films, Creative Partners Productions, Independent Presenters Network, The John Gore Organization, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Greg & Lisa Love, MacPac Entertainment, Murray Entertainment, Inc., Oddly Specific Productions, The Shubert Organization, Toho Co Ltd., We R Broadway Artists Alliance, Stage Entertainment, Carrie & Joe Staley, W Thompson Family, Drew Elhamalawy/Kirsten & David Abdo, Brandon Blaser/Davis-Carroll, Crossroads Live/Marla McNally Phillips, Anthony & Maria Diaco/D'Angora Padgett Productions, Nancy Glass/Handler-Pawliuk Family, Grove Entertainment/KLIVE Entertainment, Howard-DePhillips/Jamie Stone O'Brien, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra/ Polly & Ed Han, Willette Klausner/Waikit Lau, Knudsen-Weissberger Productions/April Dovey Productions, Nabatoff-Caise/Sean Nyberg, Andy Raab/Ratelle-Eliason, Orfeh/Braedon Young, David & Megan Scacco/Jason & Sarah Sobel, Jason Taylor/Michael Graf, An 11:11 Experience, Devin Keudell, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures

Schmigadoon!

Producers: Lorne Michaels, No Guarantees Productions, Micah Frank, Caroline Maroney, Marylee Fairbanks, James L. Nederlander, SAMS Entertainment, Charles D. Urstadt, Bradford & Melissa Coolidge, Jeffrey Finn, John Gore Organization, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Cinco Paul, Andrew Singer, Willette Klausner/Kolson-Prisand, Leah Bergoffen/Andrew Paradis, Wendy Bingham Cox/Jodi Oh, Jamie deRoy/TT Partners, Donnelly Harris/Roth-Manella Productions, Marc David Levine/Jack Sullivan, JMB Collective/Jillian Robbins, Broadway Video, Apple TV, Universal Theatrical Group

Titaníque

Producers: Eva Price, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue, OD Company/OD Universe & Co., MEP, James L. Nederlander, Tristan Schukraft, Joey Fatone & Joe Mulvihill, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Deborah Cox & Melissa Haizlip, Patty Baker, James Berwind, Broadway MDs, Crossroads Live, Ken Davenport, Hungryman Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Perakos-Fellman Adventures, Rogers & Spiro, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, ShowTown Productions & Matthew Sycle, Tom Tuft, JC Chasez/Boucher & Grant, IPN/NSST Entertainment, Jelmoni & Lazar/Lauren Kennedy Brady, D'Angora Padgett Productions/Willette Klausner, Scott & Mark Hoying/Manhead Merch, Griffin Schultz/Donald Smith, FGSW Productions/Iris Smith

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Producers: Kevin McCollum, Tim Johanson, Glass Half Full Productions, Jamie Wilson Productions, Evan McGill, Dennis Trunfio, Abrams Corr Riemer Productions, Marc David Levine & Stephen S. Miller, Laura Lonergan, James L. Nederlander, Michael Patrick & Paul Gavriani, Merrie L. Davis/Tony Spinosa & Barbara Gallay, Walport Productions, Agrawal & PBT/JKDNV Productions, Aleff & Nothing Ventured/Flatto Turchin, Pam & Stephen Della Pietra, Nicole Eisenberg/Willette & Manny Klausner, Liddell Shilaimon/John Voege, Cecilia Lin/Wanyue Jie, Kevin Shen/We Believe, The Transatlantic Alliance/IPN, Oki Wallace-Phoebe/Laurie Tisch & Greg Field, Clemmie Forfar, Oliver Mackwood, Victoria Weinberg, Lucas McMahon, The Kiln Theatre

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Producers: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, Roy Furman, Composite Capital Partners, Cue to Cue Productions, Thomas Tuft, John Gore Organization, Peter May, The Shubert Organization, Jane Bergère, Corey Brunish & Spencer Dress, Lynne & Marvin Garelick, Bruce Robert Harris & Sean Nyberg, Alex Levy & Shari Redstone, Lloyd Tichio Productions, William C. Martin, Scott H. Mauro, Jeffrey Schoenberg, Emerald Drive, Al Nocciolino

Becky Shaw

Author: Gina Gionfriddo

Producers: Second Stage Theater, Evan Cabnet, Adam Siegel, Creative Partners Productions

Every Brilliant Thing

Author: Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe

Producers: Second Half Productions, Seaview, Gavin Kalin Productions, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Rodeo Productions and Tilted, Winkler & Smalberg, ZL Productions, Tom Tuft, Larry Lelli, Grace Street Creative, Salem Productions, Barbara Chiodo, Cohen-Gutterman Productions, The Array IX, Julie Boardman, Kate Cannova, Creative Partners Productions, JMB Collective, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Oren Michels, Carl Moellenberg, Origin Story Productions, Roth-Manella Productions, Echo Lake Entertainment, P3 Productions, Jamie deRoy, FineWomen Productions

Fallen Angels

Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher Nave, Rebecca Habel

Oedipus

Author: Robert Icke

Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Patrick Catullo, Jillian Robbins, Winkler & Smalberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Alan Shorr, Tilted, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Jon B. Platt, John Gore Organization, Scott Abrams, No Guarantees, Adam Zell & Company, Christopher Ketner & Hunter Regian, Carl Moellenberg & Ricardo Hornos, Barbara Chiodo, Linda B. Rudin & PRLH Productions, The Shubert Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Willette & Manny Klausner, Charles & Charles, deRoy Adler, Garcia Haung, Kierstead & Laurence, Koenigsberg Federman Riley, Art Koski, Nick Padgett & Tom D'Angora, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Marj Press, John Voege, Richard Batchelder, William Berlind, Dodge Hall Productions, Craig Balsam & Bellanca Smigel Rutter, Goldfischer Sabi Turchin, Ordinary Magic & The Transatlantic Alliance, Ilona Rozwadowska & Max Cantor, The Araca Group, Jonathan Demar, Roundabout Theatre Company, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher Nave

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Producers: Michael Harrison, Mike Bosner, Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Cynthia Erivo, Get Lifted, LaChanze, Jeremy Pope, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Origin Story Productions, Miranda Gohh, George Strus, William Berlind, Timothy Bloom/Martinez Grimmett Productions/Drama Club Productions, Adam Kantor & Charly Jaffe, Alex Levy & Shari Redstone, Kevin Cahoon, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano, D'Angora Padgett Productions/Open Horizon, Gavin Kalin Productions, Jake Hine, Nederlander Presentations, Scott Mauro Entertainment/Leachman Feigelson Productions, Lindsay Holmes, Sean Nyberg, MeoWZ Productions, Nelson & Tao, TFLO Theatricals, artEquity Acton, Bob Boyett, Chimney Town, Cloth Fair Productions, Crooked Letter, DJD Productions, DudaMarcus, EK Productions, Lian Bloch Gill, Grace Street Creative, Lisa Hane, Harris Lanedo Productions, Hill Steinfast, John Gore Organization, Key to the City Productions, Willette Klausner, KLive Entertainment, L+E+N+Z Entertainment, LBH Productions, Christina Liceaga, LTJOF Productions, Lucky Tea Productions, Gates McCaffrey, Mount Caperton Productions, Mumby Foung, Mark Musico, Debbie Ohanian, Ryan R. Ratelle, Adam Riemer, Second Set, The Shubert Organization, The Brians, The Theater Offensive, Theatre Producers of Color, Andy Jones, The Perelman Performing Arts Center/PAC NYC

Ragtime

Producers: Lincoln Center Theater, Lear deBessonet, Mike Schleifer, Bartlett Sher, Nicole Kastrinos, Naomi Grabel, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Tom Kirdahy, Kevin Ryan, Robert Greenblatt, Lamar Richardson, Thomas M. Neff, Roy and Jill Furman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Michael Page, Acton Rothschild Productions/Willette and Manny Klausner, Alexander-Taylor Deignan/Jay and Mary Sullivan, D'Angora Padgett Productions/Janet and Marvin Rosen, Maggio Lane/Rubin Bolosh, Peter May/Coluzzi Cohen

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher Nave, Rebecca Habel, Trafalgar Entertainment, The Dodgers

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is chair, and Jason Laks is president. At the American Theatre Wing, Ted Chapin is interim chair and Heather A. Hitchens is president and CEO. The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League. Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall, and Jack Sussman will produce this year's show. Kapoor and Levine Hall will also serve as co-showrunners. Patrick Menton and Rob Paine will co-executive produce, with Menton also serving as head of talent.

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