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2027 Grammy Nominations: How to Livestream This Morning's Big Event

Kicking off THIS MORNING at 7:45 a.m. ET / 4:45 a.m. PT, here's what you need to know to check out the 2027 Grammy nominations livestream.

Article Summary 2027 Grammy Nominations stream live Monday, Nov. 16 at 7:45 a.m. ET / 4:45 a.m. PT from New York City.

Watch the Grammy Nominations livestream on Grammy.com, the Grammys YouTube channel, and Good Morning America.

Harvey Mason Jr. and Dr. Chelsey Green are joined by Olivia Dean, Kehlani, Pharrell Williams, YUNGBLUD, and more.

The 2027 Grammy Awards add five new categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance and Best Latin Song.

With less than three months to go until the 2027 Grammys hit ABC, Disney+, and Hulu screens on Sunday, February 7th, 2027, we learn later this morning who will be vying for the hardware when the 2027 Grammy nominations are announced live from New York City. Here's a rundown of everything you need to know to check out the livestream announcement, including when and where to watch, who's on tap to present the nominees, what's new this year, and more.

Where Can I Watch the 2027 Grammy Nominations? The nominations special presentation for all Grammy categories is available on Grammy.com and the Grammys YouTube channel (which we have embedded below), with special live coverage on Good Morning America, on Monday, Nov. 16th, at 7:45 a.m. ET / 4:45 a.m. PT.

Who Will Present the 2027 Grammy Nominations? The Recording Academy announced the list of presenters joining Grammys CEO Harvey Mason J. and Recording Academy Board of Trustees Dr. Chelsey Green for the 2027 Grammy nominations on Friday. The list of presenters includes Olivia Dean, Kehlani, Pharrell Williams, Alan Menken, Amy Allen, Carly Pearce, David Guetta, FYÜTCH & Aura V, Herbie Hancock, Israel Houghton, Juanes, Linda Perry, Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, Renée Fleming, YUNGBLUD, and Ziggy Marley.

What's New This Year with the 2027 Grammy Categories? In June, it was announced that the 2027 Grammy Awards will add five new categories: Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best Latin Song, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, and Best Traditional Folk Album.

2027 Grammys: What You Need to Know: Ahead of the 2027 Grammys Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live exclusively on Disney+ for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 7th, 2027, at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT, announcing many of the Categories ahead of the Telecast that evening. Following the Premiere Ceremony, the 2027 Grammys Telecast will debut live across ABC, Disney+, and Hulu from Crypto.com Arena at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

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