After checking out the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday on NBC and Peacock, make sure to join hosts John O'Hurley, David Frei, and Mary Carillo for the 25th Annual National Dog Show, Presented by Purina, running from noon to 2 pm in all time zones on Thanksgiving Day. This year, the big show will introduce three new breeds: the Basset Fauve de Bretagne, Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka and Teddy Roosevelt Terrier. We've got an official preview/viewing guide coming your way later this week, but we didn't want you to have to wait that long to get some great looks at adorable pups to brighten your day. In addition, we've included some behind-the-scenes looks at this year's competition.
Steve Kornacki brings his statistical skills to Fanta in 60, where he explains the National Dog Show like only he can. He goes through top contenders, the rarest breeds, the international entries, and the most popular dog names in each U.S. state. Following the preview below, check out a teaser image gallery with some of the furry faces we'll be seeing this Thursday:
Pictured: Agility Demonstration — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Teddy Roosevelt Terrier, Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, Basset Fauve de Bretagne — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: English Bulldog — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Agility Demonstration — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Agility Demonstration — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Agility Demonstration — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Irish Terrier — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Miniature Bull Terrier — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Australian Terrier — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: English Bulldog — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Standard Poodle — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Agility Demonstration — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Bluetick Coonhound — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: French Bulldog — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Schipperke — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Miniature Pinscher — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Barbet — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Agility Demonstration — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Wirehaired Pointing Griffon — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Dogo Argentino — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Dogue de Bordeaux — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Saint Bernard — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Spanish Water Dog — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Miniature American Shepherd — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)
Pictured: Biewer Terrier — (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)