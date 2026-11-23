Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: national dog show

25th Annual National Dog Show Sneak Peek: Yup, We've Got Lots of Pups!

Check out some of the canine competition that will be on display this Thanksgiving with our sneak peek at NBC's National Dog Show.

After checking out the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday on NBC and Peacock, make sure to join hosts John O'Hurley, David Frei, and Mary Carillo for the 25th Annual National Dog Show, Presented by Purina, running from noon to 2 pm in all time zones on Thanksgiving Day. This year, the big show will introduce three new breeds: the Basset Fauve de Bretagne, Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka and Teddy Roosevelt Terrier. We've got an official preview/viewing guide coming your way later this week, but we didn't want you to have to wait that long to get some great looks at adorable pups to brighten your day. In addition, we've included some behind-the-scenes looks at this year's competition.

Steve Kornacki brings his statistical skills to Fanta in 60, where he explains the National Dog Show like only he can. He goes through top contenders, the rarest breeds, the international entries, and the most popular dog names in each U.S. state. Following the preview below, check out a teaser image gallery with some of the furry faces we'll be seeing this Thursday:

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