Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem Season 2 Official Teaser: They've Been Watching

Set to return to Netflix on January 14th, here's the teaser for David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo's 3 Body Problem Season 2.

Article Summary Netflix drops the 3 Body Problem Season 2 official teaser, previewing a darker, bigger return for the sci-fi saga.

3 Body Problem Season 2 premieres on Netflix January 14th, with new key art and first-look footage now revealed.

Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo tease a major tonal shift as Season 2 goes bigger, wilder, and more cosmic.

The 3 Body Problem Season 2 teaser sets the stage for humanity’s escalating fight as the threat grows more intense.

A little more than two years after learning that the series would be wrapping up its run with a second and third season, Netflix released new key art on Monday announcing that 3 Body Problem Season 2 would premiere on January 14th – along with the promise of an official teaser and preview images on Tuesday. Well, guess what day it is? "The tone really changes once you get to the second season," co-creators, writers, and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) and Alexander Woo (In Your Dreams) shared with Tudum. "It's much bigger. Things get wilder, the conflicts get more cosmic. Once people see it on the screen, they're going to understand why we've been so excited for this season, in particular."

The first season cast of 3 Body Problem includes Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, John Bradley as Jack Rooney, Rosalind Chao as Older Ye Wenjie, Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade, Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Marlo Kelly as Tatiana Haas, Alex Sharp as Will Downing, Sea Shimooka as Sophon, Zine Tseng as Young Ye Wenjie, Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma, Benedict Wong as Da Shi, and Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans.

Season 2 sees two new faces joining the fight for humanity: Claudia Doumit (The Boys: Vought Rising) as Captain Van Rijn, and Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall, The Serpent) as Ayla. In addition, Alfie Allen (Atomic, Game of Thrones, SAS Rogue Heroes), David Yip (The Chinese Detective, A View to a Kill), and Jordan Sunshine (The Pitt, Wonder Pets) are set for recurring roles.

Benioff and Weiss are Showrunners and Executive Producers. Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) co-created the series with Benioff & Weiss and is an Executive Producer and Writer. Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files) is an Executive Producer. Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman & Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers. Plan B Entertainment – Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner's company (Okja, Moonlight) are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike & Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak.

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