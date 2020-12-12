30 Coins: HBO Series Trailer Offers Horrors of Biblical Proportions

Fear and faith go hand in hand in the series 30 Coins, set to stream in 2021 on HBO. The show received help from production by HBO Latin America and was directed as well as co-written by Álex de la Iglesia. Iglesia's past work includes The Day of The Beast and The Last Circus. Following the concept of the biblical story involving Christ and 30 Roman coins, a cursed one of these coins comes into the lives of Elena, a vet local to her area, and Mayor Paco in a small remote town in Spain.

Help, or at least knowledge of what the coin brings, comes from an exiled priest named Father Vergara. The trailer for the 30 Coins series approaches the themes of religious and demonic forces in horror in a unique way based on what can be seen as a hint of what's to come for audiences.

The few looking into these coins realize that more is at stake, including a global conspiracy, and a set of horrific consequences takes them down unique paths in this epic trailer. The main stars for the series include Eduard Fernández, Megan Montaner, and Miguel Ángel Silvestre. The release of 30 Coinscame earlier to HBO for those in Spain and is set to release in the U.S. on January 4, 2021. The new year will begin with some cryptic thrills and scares based on this addition to the HBO lineup. The series has already been placed upon a nomination list for the 2021 Feroz Awards, a Spanish awards show similar to the Golden Globes. The hype has already been placed on it from where it has already premiered less than a month ago. This information along with the fantastic trailer does offer a glimpse at a hit with audiences globally. Let us know in the comments if you're excited to watch this upcoming series!