Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: 30 rock

30 Rock Cast Reuniting for 20th Anniversary Special Event Celebration

The 30 Rock cast will reunite for a one-night-only, never-to-be-televised reunion at Radio City Music Hall for the show's 20th anniversary.

Tina Fey's getting the TGS gang back together again as 30 Rock celebrates its 20th anniversary with a charity event benefiting The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem. The 16-Emmy Award-winning NBC sitcom, from executive producers Fey, Lorne Michaels, Robert Carlock, Marci Klein, David Miner, Jeff Richmond, and JoAnn Alfano, premiered on October 11th, 2006, running for seven seasons to 2013, is based on Fey's experiences as head writer on Saturday Night Live, as the alum stars as Liz Lemon, the head writer and showrunner of the NBC sketch comedy series TGS with Tracy Jordan (originally, The Girlie Show). Liz works with various personalities, including Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), her best friend and star; executive Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin); page Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer); and Jordan (Tracy Morgan). The cast got together to announce the event over FaceTime, with Fey initiating the call with her aforementioned co-stars, who quickly slipped back into their series counterparts.

30 Rock Cast Reunites for Series 20th Anniversary Charity Event

As Fey starts the call, Morgan responds, "T Fey, what's up?"

Fey – Hey, what are you doing on October 11th?

Morgan – October 11th. Hm, that's a Sunday, so I'll probably be at church…avenue in Brooklyn betting on lizard fights.

Fey – Could I convince you to do something with me that night?

Krakowski – "Fine. Oh, but if it's a play and I'm not in it, I'll poop in the aisle for attention.

Fey – That's great. That works, Jane. That's fine. Can you get yourself to New York?

McBrayer – Yes, ma'am. Is it to join a cult? Because I'm pretty satisfied with the one I'm already in.

Fey – No, it's more of a reunion thing. I don't want to tell you too much.

Baldwin – Well, tell me something, Elizabeth. I'm a busy man, and I'll need to get seven babysitters.

Fey – Okay, so you know how 30 Rock premiered on October 11th, 2006? Well, I have an idea…

The event will be a one-night-only, never-to-be-televised cast reunion, and surprises are coming to Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, October 11. Produced by Live Nation, the special evening will feature appearances by the main cast with the extended 30 Rock cast, plus more special guests. All net proceeds from this event will benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem. Tickets will be available on Wednesday, August 26th, with presales and general onsale beginning on Thursday, August 27th at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.

"Listen up tens, a five is speaking! Please join us to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show Tom Shales once said 'needs a better premise and funnier dialogue… and most of all a more commanding performer in the starring role,'" Fey said. "We're honored to be named the charitable partner for this celebration," added Shaba R. Keys, President & CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem. "All net proceeds go directly toward the after-school, academic, and career programs that help more than 2,000 Harlem young people each year chart a path to their own futures—and we're grateful to be part of a night this special."

A 30 Rock 20th Anniversary Celebration is coming to Radio City Music Hall on October 11! Join Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and more for this one-night only, never-to-be televised event benefitting The Boys and Girl Club of Harlem. Ticket… pic.twitter.com/JeaQXi9vFt — 30 Rock (@30Rock) August 25, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!