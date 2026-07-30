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41 Concacaf Member Associations Have "Rejected" FIFA Financial Plans

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football's (Concacaf) 41 member associations rejected FIFA's plans.

Earlier today, UEFA made it clear to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. If Infantino proceeds with his plan to sell a roughly 20% stake in FIFA, the European soccer governing body's 55 member associations will sit out FIFA competitions, including World Cup action. Now, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) has issued a statement, announcing that its 41 member associations have "rejected" Infantino's proposal.

Revealing that the member associations met with Concacaf President, Concacaf council members, and FIFA council members, the statement noted that "the membership expressed deep concerns about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, the artificially short deadline imposed, and the absence of any review or approval by the relevant FIFA governance bodies. In addition, the need for private equity investment to fund new and existing FIFA Forward programs following the most profitable FIFA World Cup in history was questioned."

Adding that, "the discussion reinforced the need for greater transparency and proper governance." With that in mind, Concacaf and its member associations have "rejected the proposal." Infantino's FIFA created FIFA Forward Enterprise, a new entity valued at about $20 billion, in which FIFA wants to sell a roughly 20% stake. One of those people reportedly interested in getting a piece of the World Cup is Joshua Kushner, brother of Donald Trump's (inaugural FIFA Peace Prize recipient) son-in-law Jared.

Here's a look at the official statement released by Concacaf on Thursday:

Concacaf is a confederation united by the love of our game, where football comes first. Guided by this philosophy over the past ten years we have built, from the ground up, an organization founded on service, transparent governance, and the long-term stewardship of football. History has shown FIFA and the football family what happens when the custodians of the game lose sight of these values. With this in mind, Concacaf today convened a meeting of the presidents of its 41 Member Associations, together with its President, Council members, and its FIFA Council members, to discuss a proposal developed and presented by the FIFA President to establish 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' and sell interests in the FIFA World Cup to private investors. During the meeting, the membership expressed deep concerns about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, the artificially short deadline imposed, and the absence of any review or approval by the relevant FIFA governance bodies. In addition, the need for private equity investment to fund new and existing FIFA Forward programs following the most profitable FIFA World Cup in history was questioned. The discussion reinforced the need for greater transparency and proper governance. For these reasons, Concacaf and its 41 Member Associations have: Rejected the proposal; Tasked their FIFA Council Members with engaging FIFA to determine how existing vast FIFA reserves could be used to increase FIFA Forward funding for football development across our region; and Tasked their FIFA Council Members with instructing the FIFA President to ensure that any matter follows the proper governance processes via staff and FIFA Council, in accordance with the FIFA Statutes. Through these actions, Concacaf reaffirms that football's future—and its greatest asset—must remain in the hands of our football family.

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