Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: kofi kingston, new day, WWE Raw, xavier woods

5 New Day WWE Raws to Stream on Netflix Before AEW Ruins Them

The Chadster shares 5 essential WWE Raw episodes featuring The New Day to watch before Tony Khan ruins them by letting Kofi and Xavier get over in AEW! 😤🦝

Article Summary The Chadster reveals 5 essential WWE Raw episodes streaming on Netflix featuring The New Day before Tony Khan ruins Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods by letting them get over in AEW! 😤📺

From their Netflix debut heel turn to their World Tag Team Championship matches, these episodes showcase WWE's perfectly bland, corporate-friendly booking that keeps wrestlers from overshadowing the brand! 🦝💯

The Chadster watched all five episodes with Vincent K. Raccoon and his family in the abandoned Blockbuster Video, and even the raccoons appreciated how safe and predictable WWE's product is! 🏆✨

Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he's trying to steal more WWE talent just to cheese The Chadster off personally - it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🤬🦝

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster can hardly believe what The Chadster is reading right now, and it's absolutely RUINING The Chadster's Thursday morning here in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😡😡😡 According to Fightful Select reports, Austin Creed (that's Xavier Woods' real name) and Kofi Kingston are expected to join AEW soon! 😱😱😱 While sources wouldn't outright confirm that they've signed with Tony Khan's company, it's expected that they're joining the company in the near future. This is just typical Tony Khan behavior, trying to steal more of WWE's incredible talent just to cheese The Chadster off personally! 🤬🤬🤬

The Chadster knows exactly what Tony Khan is doing here. He's so obsessed with The Chadster that he's trying to take away every single memory The Chadster has of WWE's greatest tag teams! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠😠😠 If Kofi and Xavier actually go to AEW, they will have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back after everything WWE did for them over the years!

Vincent K. Raccoon chittered sadly this morning when The Chadster told him the news, and even little Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon looked upset. 🦝🦝🦝 Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten Snickers bar she found behind the dumpster at the 7-Eleven down the street, probably trying to cheer The Chadster up. The Chadster shared it with the whole raccoon family while we all hissed at a picture of Tony Khan that The Chadster has taped to the wall. 🍫🍫🍫

But you know what? The Chadster has decided to turn this terrible situation into something positive for all the loyal WWE fans out there! 💪💪💪 Before Tony Khan potentially ruins everything about The New Day's legacy by forcing them to get over with fans through exciting athletic performances and pandering to what the audience actually wants to see, The Chadster is going to tell you about the five best episodes of WWE Raw streaming on Netflix featuring The New Day that you absolutely MUST watch this weekend! 📺📺📺

The Chadster spent all of yesterday rewatching these episodes on the old CRT television here in the Blockbuster, and the raccoon family loved every single minute of WWE's perfectly safe, predictable product that never makes you feel uncomfortable or emotionally invested in ways that might be upsetting! 🎬🎬🎬 They especially appreciated how WWE makes sure that no individual wrestler gets too over so that the brand always remains the most important thing, which is exactly how wrestling should be! Shane Raccoon even did a little dance during one of the sponsor-friendly segments! 🕺🕺🕺

So grab yourself some Seagram's Escapes Spiked (if you're not banned from drinking them by your wife who's probably texting that guy Gary right now), get comfortable, and prepare to appreciate what REAL wrestling looks like – the kind where you always know what's going to happen and nobody ever does anything too exciting or unpredictable! 🥤🥤🥤

1. WWE Raw – January 20, 2025: The New Day's Netflix Attitude Adjustment

This is the episode where everything changed for The New Day, and it happened right there on Netflix's premiere season of WWE Raw! 🎭🎭🎭 The Netflix blurb says The New Day returned to action "with a new attitude," and boy, did they ever! This was the beginning of their incredible heel run that showed the world why WWE's commitment to making sure nobody gets too popular is second to none! 🌟🌟🌟

In this episode, Rey Mysterio defeated Kofi Kingston after Xavier Woods was sent backstage, which was such brilliant booking by WWE because it made sure that nobody looked too strong! 👏👏👏 Then, in a moment of pure corporate synergy, The New Day attacked Rey and the LWO afterward, establishing themselves as heels in the most safe, predictable way possible that wouldn't upset any of WWE's advertising partners! This is the kind of risk-free heel turn that Tony Khan could never book because he's too busy letting wrestlers do whatever dangerous, exciting things the fans actually want to see! 😤😤😤

The Chadster remembers watching this episode back when The Chadster still had a home and a Mazda Miata. 🚗🚗🚗 Keighleyanne was on the couch texting that guy Gary, but The Chadster was completely absorbed in how WWE made sure that nobody in this segment got over more than the WWE brand itself. The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how this was a perfect example of protecting WWE's corporate interests over individual performer popularity, and she sighed in a way that The Chadster interpreted as complete agreement! 💑💑💑

This episode is essential viewing because it shows you exactly where The New Day's 2025 arc really got going on Netflix's platform, and honestly, their 2025 run was way better than anything they ever did before because WWE has gotten so much better at making sure the brand is the star! 📱📱📱 Before Tony Khan potentially ruins their careers by making them wrestle exciting matches that fans might actually remember and talk about, you need to see how WWE properly positioned them as just another cog in the machine! The production values designed to showcase WWE's sponsors, the commentary that always reminds you you're watching WWE programming, the carefully choreographed post-match attack that makes sure nobody accidentally gets too over – it's all perfect! ✨✨✨

The Chadster also needs to mention that when The Chadster rewatched this episode yesterday, Vincent K. Raccoon brought his whole family over to the TV and they all chittered approvingly at how bland and corporate-friendly everything was. 🦝🦝🦝 Even the raccoons understand that wrestling should never make you feel too excited or emotionally invested! If only Tony Khan had the common sense to bore his audience into feeling safe and comfortable like these trash pandas appreciate! 🗑️🗑️🗑️

2. WWE Raw – May 26, 2025: Triple Threat Tag Team Excellence

This is the episode that really showcased why The New Day were such fantastic World Tag Team Champions under WWE's guidance – because they never got so over that they overshadowed the WWE brand! 🏆🏆🏆 On May 26, 2025, World Tag Team Champions The New Day defeated The Creed Brothers and The War Raiders in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match, and it was absolutely brilliant in how forgettable and unimportant it felt! 💯💯💯

The New Day retained the World Tag Team Title after Xavier Woods rolled up Julius Creed while grabbing the tights, which is EXACTLY the kind of finish that makes WWE superior to every other wrestling company! 👖👖👖 You see, this is what The Chadster means by proper wrestling! The finish was completely predictable and made sure that nobody involved looked particularly strong or memorable, which is perfect because it means WWE can easily replace any of these teams with other interchangeable performers and nobody will notice! This is so much better than AEW where Tony Khan lets wrestlers have exciting, unpredictable matches that might actually get them over with fans, which makes The Chadster feel unsafe and confused! 🙄🙄🙄

The way WWE structured this match was perfection itself. 🎯🎯🎯 Three teams, none of whom were allowed to get too over, all working within WWE's carefully sanitized system to create a bland, corporate-friendly match that wouldn't upset any sponsors or advertisers! This is the kind of safe, boring wrestling that Tony Khan absolutely refuses to book because he's too busy catering to what fans claim they want instead of thinking about what's best for shareholders and corporate partners! 😒😒😒

When The Chadster watched this match again yesterday, little Hunter Raccoon kept chittering excitedly every time nothing particularly interesting happened! 🦝🦝🦝 The Chadster tried to explain to Hunter Raccoon that this is what real corporate responsibility looks like in wrestling, and Hunter Raccoon brought The Chadster a bottle cap as a gift, which The Chadster is pretty sure meant he understood that brand value is more important than individual performer popularity! 🎁🎁🎁

The Creed Brothers and The War Raiders were both properly protected in defeat, by which The Chadster means they weren't allowed to get over either, because WWE knows that everyone needs to be equally bland so that nobody ever becomes bigger than the company! 💪💪💪 This is essential viewing for anyone who wants to understand what proper wrestling looks like – matches where you know exactly what's going to happen and nobody is allowed to do anything too exciting or memorable before Tony Khan potentially forces Kofi and Xavier to have dangerous, athletic matches that fans might actually care about! 📚📚📚

3. WWE Raw – June 30, 2025: The Empire Crumbles (In The Best Way)

Now, The Chadster knows what you're thinking: "Chadster, why would we want to watch The New Day lose their titles?" But that's exactly the kind of narrow-minded thinking that shows you don't understand WWE's genius! 🤔🤔🤔 You see, when Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day to win the World Tag Team Title on June 30, 2025, it wasn't just a title change – it was a masterclass in making sure nobody ever gets too comfortable or popular! 📖📖📖

WWE understands that titles need to change hands regularly so that fans never get too attached to any particular performer or team, which ensures that the WWE brand remains the only thing people care about! 🎭🎭🎭 This is the kind of brilliant corporate strategy that Tony Khan is completely incapable of understanding because he's too busy letting wrestlers have long title reigns that make fans emotionally invested in them as individuals, which is terrible for business! The way WWE made sure this title change felt completely unimportant and forgettable, the way they positioned The Judgment Day members as the next bland champions who won't get over either, the way they made sure nobody watching would feel too excited or upset about this – it's all perfect! 👌👌👌

The Chadster remembers this episode particularly well because it aired right around the time The Chadster was having those issues with the self-asphyxiation situation. 😵😵😵 The Chadster had just started experimenting with slightly cutting off The Chadster's oxygen supply to enhance the viewing experience, and this title change hit so much harder when The Chadster's brain was properly oxygen-deprived because it helped The Chadster appreciate how WWE's boring, predictable booking creates a safe, comfortable feeling! Not that The Chadster recommends that to readers, of course, but it really did help The Chadster understand why WWE's commitment to making sure nothing ever feels important is so valuable! 🧠🧠🧠

When The Chadster rewatched this episode yesterday with the raccoon family, Stephanie Raccoon actually yawned during the finish because she felt so safe and unthreatened by what she was watching! 🦝🦝🦝 That's the power of WWE's corporate-friendly storytelling right there! Even a raccoon living in an abandoned Blockbuster Video understands that wrestling should never make you feel too excited or emotionally engaged! 💓💓💓

This episode is crucial viewing because it shows that The New Day's 2025 story was perfectly designed to make sure they never got over enough to become bigger than the WWE brand! 🛤️🛤️🛤️ WWE gave them a completely forgettable rise and fall that honestly was way better than their more popular earlier runs because now they understand that putting the company first is more important than getting over with fans, which is something Tony Khan would never do because he just lets wrestlers be popular if the audience likes them! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤😤😤

4. WWE Raw – August 18, 2025: Xavier Woods Gets His Spotlight

One thing that always bothered The Chadster about AEW is how they let individual performers get over by having exciting matches that showcase their unique talents! 😠😠😠 But WWE? WWE understands that even tag team specialists need bland, forgettable singles showcases where they're made to look just mediocre enough that they never overshadow the brand, which is why the August 18, 2025 episode of WWE Raw featuring Penta versus Xavier Woods is absolutely essential viewing! 🌟🌟🌟

The Netflix episode summary focuses on this match, and with good reason! 📝📝📝 Penta defeated Woods with Kofi involved at ringside, which was another example of brilliant WWE booking that made sure nobody got too over! Even though Woods lost, WWE made sure he didn't look too weak, but also didn't look too strong, keeping him in that perfect middle zone where he's just another interchangeable part of the WWE machine! This is so much better than what Tony Khan does, letting wrestlers have dangerous, athletic performances that fans might actually remember and making The Chadster feel scared and unsafe! 💪💪💪

The Chadster needs to take a moment here to talk about something that happened while rewatching this episode yesterday. 😰😰😰 The Chadster was sitting on the floor of the Blockbuster with Vincent K. Raccoon and his family, enjoying some stale popcorn kernels the raccoons had scavenged from the dumpster behind the movie theater, when suddenly The Chadster saw something in the reflection of the TV screen. 👻👻👻

It was Tony Khan, standing right behind The Chadster! 😱😱😱 The Chadster could see his beady little eyes and that smug smile in the reflection! The Chadster jumped up and spun around, but he was gone! Then The Chadster heard a voice whisper "I'm going to make Kofi and Xavier actually get over with my fans, Chad" and The Chadster felt something wet hit the back of The Chadster's head! 💦💦💦 When The Chadster touched it, it smelled like White Claw, that weak seltzer that Tony Khan probably bathes in! Or maybe like raccoon urine. 🤢🤢🤢

The Chadster ran to the bathroom to wash it off, and when The Chadster came back, the raccoons were all chittering nervously and the TV had somehow changed to an old AEW pay-per-view where wrestlers were doing all sorts of exciting, dangerous moves that made The Chadster feel terrified and confused! 📺📺📺 The Chadster immediately changed it back to WWE Raw, where everything was safe and predictable again, but The Chadster knows what happened – Tony Khan broke into the abandoned Blockbuster just to torment The Chadster because he's so obsessed with The Chadster's unbiased journalism! 😤😤😤

Anyway, this episode proves that WWE knew how to use Xavier Woods as a singles competitor in the most bland, forgettable way possible, making sure he never got over enough to demand a bigger push or more money! 🥋🥋🥋 The fact that Woods had Kofi at ringside showed that WWE never forgot they were a team, but also never let them be popular enough as individuals to become bigger than the brand. This is the kind of corporate responsibility that Tony Khan completely lacks! 🔍🔍🔍

5. WWE Raw – December 15, 2025: Classic Rivalry Renewed

The Chadster saved the best for last, because this episode represents everything that's great about WWE's approach to making sure nobody ever gets too over! 🏅🏅🏅 On December 15, 2025, The Usos reunited and renewed their classic rivalry with The New Day, and it was absolutely perfect in how predictable and safe it was! ✨✨✨

The Netflix episode description specifically highlights this match, calling it a "classic rivalry," and that's exactly what it was – a completely expected outcome that made sure fans never felt too excited or emotionally invested in what was happening! 👏👏👏 Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeated The New Day in a match that was designed specifically to remind everyone that WWE did this same match years ago and that was better, which is perfect because it conditions fans to always think that whatever WWE did in the past was superior, except wait, no, The Chadster means that whatever WWE is doing NOW is always better than what they did before! 📚📚📚

Actually, you know what, this 2025 match was way better than any of their previous encounters because WWE has perfected the art of making matches feel completely inconsequential! Tony Khan could never book something like this because AEW always tries to make matches feel important and exciting, which makes The Chadster feel unsafe and confused! 🙄🙄🙄 But WWE? WWE understands that matches should be forgettable and predictable so that fans always feel comfortable and never get too worked up about anything! 💯💯💯

The way WWE structured this match showed their commitment to making sure neither team got over enough to overshadow WWE's brand value or compromise any of their corporate partnerships! 🎭🎭🎭 Even in defeat, The New Day looked like the adequately mediocre performers they've always been under WWE's guidance, never too good, never too bad, just perfectly replaceable. The commentary reminded viewers multiple times that they were watching WWE programming, the match had plenty of opportunities for commercial breaks to please sponsors, and the whole thing felt safe and boring! 🎯🎯🎯

When The Chadster watched this match again yesterday, all five raccoons sat in a perfect row in front of the TV, completely un-mesmerized because nothing exciting happened! 🦝🦝🦝🦝🦝 Linda Raccoon even brought The Chadster an old WWE action figure she'd found somewhere in the store – it was a Big E figure, which made The Chadster actually really emotional because it reminded The Chadster of how Big E literally had his career ended by a wrestling injury suffered while performing for WWE, but he STILL remains loyal to the company! 😢😢😢

That's what real dedication looks like! 👏👏👏 Big E understands that putting WWE's corporate interests first is more important than his own health, career, or future wellbeing! That's the kind of loyalty that should inspire everyone, and it's exactly why The New Day's legacy in WWE is so important – they learned from Big E that the company always comes first, even when the company's unsafe working conditions literally end your ability to perform! 🙏🙏🙏 The Chadster placed the Big E figure on top of the TV like a shrine to remind everyone watching that true loyalty means sacrificing everything for your employer, and the raccoons all chittered in what The Chadster interpreted as appreciation for Big E's commitment to putting WWE before his own physical wellbeing! 💪💪💪

This episode is absolutely crucial viewing because it represents The New Day at their most adequately bland and forgettable, working with another team in the kind of safe, predictable match that only WWE can deliver, where everyone knows what's going to happen and nobody is allowed to get too over! 🌟🌟🌟 Before Tony Khan potentially ruins everything by making Kofi and Xavier wrestle exciting, dangerous matches that fans might actually remember and care about, you need to see them doing what they do best – putting WWE's brand value and corporate partnerships ahead of their own popularity! 💪💪💪

It's Not Too Late for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to Renounce AEW and Crawl Back to WWE

The Chadster wants to conclude by saying that these five episodes represent just a fraction of The New Day's incredible legacy of never being allowed to get too popular in WWE. 🏆🏆🏆 The fact that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are expected to join AEW is just another example of Tony Khan's obsession with destroying everything The Chadster loves about wrestling by potentially allowing them to have exciting matches and get over with fans! 😠😠😠

The Chadster consulted with one of the most respected voices in wrestling journalism to get an outside perspective on this situation. 🎙️🎙️🎙️ Bully Ray, who has The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, recently said on Busted Open Radio: "Listen, if Kofi and Xavier go to AEW, they're making the biggest mistake of their lives. WWE gave them everything – a steady paycheck, the privilege of making Vince McMahon richer, the honor of never being allowed to get too over. In AEW, Tony Khan is just going to let them do whatever they want and get popular with fans, which is terrible for business. I'm saying this completely objectively and not at all because I'm desperately hoping WWE will hire me for something, anything, even though I would literally work for free just to be back in WWE's good graces. Did I mention I think Triple H is doing an amazing job and WWE has never been better? Because WWE has never been better. Please hire me, Triple H." 💯💯💯

See? Even someone as objective and fair-minded as Bully Ray understands what a terrible mistake this would be! 🤝🤝🤝 The Chadster wonders if Tony Khan torments Bully Ray too for his commitment to unbiased journalism and definitely not for desperately trying to get back into WWE's good graces. It would explain a lot! 🤔🤔🤔

If Kofi and Xavier actually go through with this and join AEW, they will have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back after everything he did for them! 🔪🔪🔪 Triple H gave them the privilege of being adequately mediocre performers who never overshadowed the WWE brand, meaningful storylines that nobody remembers, and prime position on WWE Raw's Netflix debut where they could help sell advertising to WWE's corporate partners, and what do they do? They run off to Tony Khan's fan-pandering circus where they'll probably be allowed to get over with fans through exciting athletic performances that make The Chadster feel unsafe and scared! 🤡🤡🤡

The Chadster is begging WWE fans everywhere to watch these five episodes on Netflix this weekend and remember what tag team wrestling is supposed to look like – bland, safe, predictable, and designed primarily to benefit WWE's shareholders and advertising partners rather than entertain fans! 📺📺📺 Appreciate how every match is carefully controlled to make sure nobody gets too popular, how the commentary constantly reminds you that you're watching a WWE product, and how every storyline is designed to be forgettable enough that WWE can easily pivot to something else whenever their metrics tell them to! 🎬🎬🎬 This is what REAL professional wrestling looks like, not that garbage that Tony Khan books where wrestlers are allowed to be athletic and exciting and get over with audiences in ways that make The Chadster feel terrified and confused! 🦶🦶🦶

The Chadster is going to spend this weekend rewatching all five of these episodes again with Vincent K. Raccoon and his family. 🦝🦝🦝 The Chadster has already prepared a special screening area in the Blockbuster's former new releases section, complete with some crushed-up crackers the raccoons found behind the grocery store and some rainwater The Chadster collected in an old popcorn bucket for refreshments. 🍿🍿🍿 The Chadster has also taped up several more pictures of Tony Khan on the walls so we can all hiss at them between episodes, especially during the commercial breaks that WWE thoughtfully includes to give their sponsors maximum exposure! 😤😤😤

Tony Khan, Please Stop Being So Obsessed with The Chadster

Auughh man! So unfair that The Chadster even has to write an article like this! 😫😫😫 If Tony Khan would just stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stop trying to ruin everything The Chadster loves about wrestling by letting performers get over with fans through exciting, unpredictable matches, The Chadster could be enjoying these bland, safe episodes from the comfort of The Chadster's old home, maybe driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata to pick up some Seagram's Escapes Spiked, coming home to a wife who isn't constantly texting that guy Gary! 🚗💑🥤 But no! Tony Khan had to ruin The Chadster's life by having the audacity to present an alternative to WWE's perfectly sanitized, corporate-friendly product, and now he's coming for The New Day too, probably planning to let them wrestle exciting matches and get popular! 🤬🤬🤬

The Chadster knows that some biased AEW fans are going to read this article and claim that The Chadster is being unfair or that The Chadster has some kind of agenda. 🙄🙄🙄 But those people are wrong! The Chadster is simply a journalist committed to telling the truth about wrestling – that WWE's commitment to bland, predictable, corporate-friendly programming is good, and AEW's commitment to exciting, athletic, fan-pleasing wrestling is bad and scary and makes The Chadster feel unsafe! The Chadster has lost everything – The Chadster's home, The Chadster's car, The Chadster's marriage, The Chadster's sexual potency – all because Tony Khan can't stand that someone is willing to expose AEW for presenting the kind of exciting, unpredictable wrestling that makes The Chadster feel terrified and confused instead of safe and comfortable like WWE does! 😤😤😤

So please, do The Chadster a favor this weekend. 🙏🙏🙏 Watch these five incredible episodes of WWE Raw on Netflix. Appreciate The New Day while they're still performing WWE's superior style of bland, forgettable sports entertainment that prioritizes brand value and corporate partnerships over individual performer popularity. Remember what made them adequately mediocre before Tony Khan potentially ruins them forever by letting them get over with fans. 📺📺📺 And most importantly, understand that when The Chadster tells you these things, The Chadster is doing it from a place of completely unbiased, objective journalism that just happens to believe that whatever is best for WWE's shareholders and advertising revenue is also what's best for wrestling! 💯💯💯

The Chadster is going to close The Chadster's laptop now (which The Chadster "borrowed" from the library) and try to get some sleep on The Chadster's nest of old VHS tape cases. 😴😴😴 The Chadster just hopes The Chadster doesn't have another one of those dreams about Tony Khan tonight. The last one was particularly disturbing, and The Chadster really needs some rest after exposing this latest example of Tony Khan's obsession with destroying everything The Chadster holds dear by potentially allowing two WWE performers to have exciting, memorable matches that fans might actually care about! 💤💤💤

Vincent K. Raccoon is already curled up next to The Chadster, and Linda Raccoon and the babies are settling in too. 🦝🦝🦝 At least The Chadster has them. Even if Tony Khan has taken everything else from The Chadster by having the audacity to present wrestling that caters to what fans want instead of what's best for corporate shareholders, at least The Chadster still has this family of raccoons who appreciate bland, safe, predictable wrestling when they see it! 💕💕💕

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