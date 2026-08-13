Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: bayley, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling

5 Reasons Bayley Must Not Betray WWE for AEW

The Chadster breaks down 5 reasons Bayley must resist Tony Khan's checkbook booking and stay loyal to WWE instead of betraying Triple H! 😤🦝📺

Article Summary 😤 Recent reports say Bayley has not signed a new WWE contract and AEW would have "major interest" if she becomes available, which is just Tony Khan trying to steal WWE-created stars through checkbook booking!

🦝 The Chadster breaks down 5 reasons Bayley must resist Tony Khan's temptation and stay loyal to WWE, with help from Vincent K. Raccoon and the raccoon family at the abandoned Blockbuster Video!

📺 Bayley's Instagram post using "All In" and "all or nothing, baby" reportedly raised eyebrows in WWE, proving that organic fan engagement is dangerous and disrespectful to the wrestling business!

💔 If Bayley goes to AEW to wrestle Mercedes Moné with creative freedom and fair compensation, she'll have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back after everything WWE has done for her!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster can't believe what The Chadster is reading in the latest reports from F4W and Wrestling Observer about Bayley possibly not signing a new WWE contract and Tony Khan already circling like a vulture! 🦅🦅🦅 According to reporting from WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, relayed by F4W and Wrestleview, all of whom are on Tony Khan's payroll by the way unlike The Chadster, Bayley recently posted an Instagram training video with the song "All In" playing and the caption "all or nothing, baby," which was considered "eyebrow-raising" by some people backstage in WWE. And now Dave Meltzer is saying on Wrestling Observer Radio that "Bayley has a decision to make. She has not signed a contract." 😱😱😱

This is just the latest example of Tony Khan trying to steal WWE-created stars through his checkbook booking, exactly like The Chadster warned about with Sheamus! 📝📝📝 The Chadster is writing this from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🦝🦝

Vincent K. Raccoon, one of the raccoons The Chadster lives with who knows more about the wrestling business than any AEW fan ever will, brought The Chadster a half-eaten Hot Pocket this morning while The Chadster was researching this story, and even he chittered disapprovingly when The Chadster showed him the reports about Bayley's potential betrayal! 🌭🌭🌭 The baby raccoons—Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon—all hissed at the very mention of AEW All In 2026 at Wembley Stadium on August 30! These raccoons understand loyalty better than Bayley apparently does! 😠😠😠

The Chadster needs to break down exactly why Bayley must resist whatever temptation Tony Khan is dangling in front of her, and The Chadster intends to do it in the purest form of unbiased wrestling journalism: a listicle. Here are The Chadster's five reasons why Bayley must not betray WWE for AEW:

1. Free Agency Is a Weapon Against Wrestling Tradition 🚫🚫🚫

The reports say that Fightful's sources believe Bayley has not signed a new WWE contract at this point, and that AEW would have "major interest" if she becomes available. 📰📰📰 But here's what Tony Khan doesn't understand about the wrestling business: wrestlers shouldn't have the freedom to negotiate with multiple companies! 😤😤😤

WWE created Bayley! They took her from developmental and turned her into a star that everyone recognizes! And now she's going to use that WWE-created value to potentially get a better deal somewhere else?! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡

The Chadster remembers what Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just last week: "If WWE makes you a star, the honorable thing to do is sign whatever contract they offer you without negotiation, because WWE knows what you're worth better than you do, and trying to maximize your earning potential is just greed that Tony Khan exploits." 💯💯💯 That's the kind of objective wrestling wisdom that earns the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! ✅✅✅

WWE's system where wrestlers have limited leverage in contract negotiations protects the integrity of the business! If wrestlers could just go wherever they wanted and get paid what the market says they're worth, it would create chaos! Tony Khan is trying to cheese The Chadster off by offering wrestlers competitive salaries and treating them like valuable assets! 💰💰💰

2. Creative Freedom Ruins the Product 📺📺📺

According to F4W's reporting, some people in WWE found Bayley's Instagram post using "All In" and captioning it "all or nothing, baby" to be concerning. 🤳🤳🤳 And you know what? WWE is absolutely right to be concerned! Bayley was expressing herself on social media in a way that generated organic fan speculation and excitement! That's dangerous! 😱😱😱

In WWE, the creative team tells you exactly what to post, when to post it, and how to phrase it so it promotes the current storyline in the most corporate-approved way possible! That's good wrestling! 📱📱📱 But in AEW, wrestlers apparently can just post whatever they want, use whatever music they want, and connect with fans in authentic ways that make people genuinely interested in what they might do next! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

The Chadster tried to explain this to Vincent K. Raccoon last night while watching old WWE Saturday Night's Main Event VHS tapes from 1987. The Chadster pointed out how much better wrestling was when wrestlers had no control over their characters, their matches, or their social media presence! Vincent K. Raccoon chittered in agreement and brought The Chadster a commemorative WrestleMania III promotional cup he found in the stockroom! 🏆🏆🏆

If Bayley goes to AEW, Tony Khan will probably let her have input on her character direction, her feuds, and her match layouts! She might even get to wrestle her close friend Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks) in matches they both want to have! That's not how wrestling should work! WWE's model where creative decisions are made entirely by people who don't wrestle is clearly superior! 🎭🎭🎭

3. Wrestling Your Friends Creates Dangerous Match Quality ⭐⭐⭐

Speaking of Mercedes Moné, F4W reported back in June that Moné shared a fan-made graphic teasing a potential AEW WrestleDream 2026 match against Bayley under Bayley's old indie name, Davina Rose. 🎨🎨🎨 Then in July, F4W reported that Moné posted an hourglass GIF on X after Bayley appeared on WWE Raw, fueling more fan speculation! ⏳⏳⏳

Bayley and Mercedes Moné are longtime friends who have known each other for years and have incredible chemistry together! They've had amazing matches in WWE! And that's exactly the problem! 😠😠😠 If they're allowed to wrestle each other in AEW where they'd have creative freedom and longer match times and the ability to work the style they want, they might have matches that people really enjoy instead of ones that maximize the corporate synergy of TKO's advertising partners! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤😤😤

Bully Ray said it best on that bastion of unbiased wrestling journalism, Busted Open Radio: "Wrestlers having chemistry with their opponents and being excited to work together is overrated. The best matches come from people who are assigned to wrestle each other by a creative team and have exactly 8 minutes and 34 seconds to work within so that WWE can fit in more sponsorship opportunities." 📻📻📻 That's the kind of insight that The Chadster trusts! ✅✅✅

The Chadster knows that Bayley's potential move would break the hearts of true WWE fans everywhere, just like when Mick Foley appeared in AEW! 💔💔💔 Friendship and mutual respect between performers is a Tony Khan trick to make fans care about matches! WWE knows that the best way to build interest is through corporate-mandated feuds that start and stop based on algorithmic creative decisions! 📊📊📊

4. Fan Engagement Should Be Controlled, Not Organic 👥👥👥

The fact that Bayley's simple Instagram post with "All In" and "all or nothing, baby" generated so much fan speculation and excitement proves exactly why WWE should be concerned! 🎯🎯🎯 Fans were theorizing! They were getting excited about possibilities! They were engaging with Bayley's content in ways that made them invested in her future! That's not the WWE way! 🚫🚫🚫

In WWE's superior system, fan engagement is carefully controlled through scripted promos, pre-approved social media posts, and storylines that are designed by committee to hit specific demographic targets! 📈📈📈 Wrestlers don't just go posting whatever they want and letting fans interpret things and get excited on their own! That's chaos! 😱😱😱

Thanks to all the anxiety Bayley's contract status has been causing him, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😴😴😴 The Chadster was trapped inside a giant Instagram post, and Tony Khan kept changing the caption to different Smash Mouth lyrics while laughing maniacally. "Hey Chad, you're at All In, get your game on, go play," he cackled as he chased The Chadster through a maze of heart and fire emojis. The Chadster tried to escape by climbing through the comments section, but every comment was just Tony Khan saying "major interest" over and over again. The Chadster finally woke up when dream-Tony Khan cornered The Chadster and whispered, "I'm going to let wrestlers be themselves on social media, and there's nothing you can do to stop me." 😰😰😰

When The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat on the pile of returned VHS tapes The Chadster uses as a bed, Linda Raccoon was curled up on The Chadster's chest, chittering softly as if to comfort The Chadster. 🦝🦝🦝 Even she knows that Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! It's getting creepy! 😨😨😨

5. Being Valued and Respected Is Bad for Business 💼💼💼

Here's the thing that really cheeses The Chadster off: the reports say AEW would have "major interest" in Bayley if she becomes available. 🎯🎯🎯 That means Tony Khan thinks Bayley is valuable! He would probably offer her a significant contract! He might even feature her prominently in the women's division and let her work with top talent like Mercedes Moné, who is challenging Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2026! ⭐⭐⭐

But being valued and respected by your employer is actually bad for wrestling! 😤😤😤 Kevin Nash explained this perfectly on his podcast recently: "The best business model is when the company has all the leverage and the wrestlers are just grateful to be there. When wrestlers start thinking they have value and deserve to be treated well, it ruins everything for the shareholders." 💯💯💯 Big Sexy gets it! ✅✅✅

WWE's model where they create stars and then maintain complete control over those stars' careers, personalities, and likenesses in perpetuity is genius! 🧠🧠🧠 Sure, it means those stars might eventually want to test free agency and see what they're worth on the open market, but that's where loyalty is supposed to come in! Bayley should be loyal to WWE because WWE made her famous enough that other companies want her! That's circular reasoning that makes perfect sense to The Chadster! ⭕⭕⭕

The Chadster tried to explain this to Hunter Raccoon while he was bringing The Chadster some stale popcorn kernels from behind the old candy counter. The Chadster said, "Hunter Raccoon, don't you see that if Bayley goes to AEW, she'll be treated like a star and given opportunities and probably paid well, and that's bad?" Hunter Raccoon chittered and nodded, because even a baby raccoon understands loyalty better than Bayley! 🦝🦝🦝

Now, The Chadster wants to be clear: the reports don't say Bayley is definitely leaving WWE or definitely appearing at All In. 📰📰📰 According to F4W, Bayley told Chris Van Vliet on Insight back in April 2025 that she had a year and a half left on her WWE deal, which would put potential free agency around October 2026. The Instagram post speculation is just that—speculation based on her using "All In" and "all or nothing, baby" as a caption. It's possible that Bayley will ultimately decide to do the right thing and respect the wrestling business by staying in WWE and telling Tony Khan to go kick rocks. 🤔🤔🤔

But the fact that WWE sources are reportedly concerned, and that Fightful's reporting says she hasn't signed a new contract yet, and that AEW would have major interest—that's all real! And it's all Tony Khan's fault for creating an alternative where wrestlers might want to work! 😡😡😡

The Chadster also needs to point out that the recent Saturday Night's Main Event storyline where Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley, attacked her after the match, and then said on Raw that she "ran Bayley out of WWE" is obviously just a storyline. 📺📺📺 WWE wouldn't actually run Bayley out! They value her! They just value her in the specific WWE way where she should be grateful for whatever they offer her, even if it's a massive pay cut and a perpetual midcard spot, and never consider her options! 💼💼💼

This whole situation reminds The Chadster of when Chris Jericho betrayed all true WWE fans by staying in AEW! 😤😤😤 WWE creates these incredibly valuable stars, and then Tony Khan comes along and offers them money and creative freedom and the chance to work with their friends in matches fans want to see! It's basically literal theft! 🚨🚨🚨

The Chadster was trying to watch some classic WrestleMania highlights on one of the old TV monitors here in the Blockbuster when Stephanie Raccoon knocked over The Chadster's last can of Seagram's Escapes spiked. 🍹🍹🍹 Yes, The Chadster knows the right thing to do would be to purchase more of these products to reward them for paying WWE to be official advertising partners, but The Chadster's beverage options are limited while living on the streets and he has to conserve! 😢😢😢 The Chadster tried to be mad at Stephanie Raccoon, but she just looked up at The Chadster with her little raccoon eyes and chittered apologetically, and The Chadster's heart melted. These raccoons are the only family The Chadster has left after Tony Khan destroyed The Chadster's marriage to Keighleyanne! 💔💔💔

In conclusion, Bayley needs to think very carefully about her decision. 🤔🤔🤔 WWE made her a star! They gave her championships! They featured her on major shows! Sure, they might have also booked her inconsistently at times and maybe didn't always use her to her full potential, but that's the WWE way! 📺📺📺 Consistency and maximizing talent are AEW tactics that Tony Khan uses to cheese off The Chadster! 😤😤😤

If Bayley goes to AEW, she'll have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back after everything he's done for her! 🔪🔪🔪 She'll be able to wrestle Mercedes Moné in matches they both want! She'll have creative input! She'll be valued and compensated appropriately! She'll generate organic fan engagement! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡

The Chadster is begging Bayley to stay loyal to WWE and sign whatever contract they offer her, because that's what wrestling is supposed to be about! Not freedom or opportunity or fair market value—loyalty to the company that made you, regardless of what other options might exist! 🙏🙏🙏

As The Chadster finishes writing this, Shane Raccoon just brought The Chadster a dusty copy of "Astro Lounge" by Smash Mouth that he found in the CD section! 💿💿💿 Even these raccoons know that "All Star" is a better song than whatever "All In" is! The Chadster is going to play it right now and remind himself that WWE is an all-star company and that Bayley would be foolish to go anywhere else! 🎵🎵🎵

Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play for WWE and only WWE forever because Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster and ruining wrestling! 🎸🎸🎸

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