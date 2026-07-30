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55 UEFA Members Vote to Boycott World Cup Over FIFA Financial Plans

FIFA president Gianni Infantino faces a World Cup boycott by all 55 UEFA member associations if he continues with private investing plans.

Article Summary All 55 UEFA member associations voted to boycott FIFA competitions if Gianni Infantino pursues private investment in the World Cup.

FIFA Forward Enterprise is reportedly valued near $20 billion, with FIFA seeking to sell about a 20% stake.

UEFA says FIFA handled the plan in secret and warns private ownership would put shareholder returns over football.

The FIFA World Cup, UEFA argues, is not for sale, and Europe will resist any move toward investor control.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is going to have to start spray-painting a whole lot more FIFA Peace Prizes to get out of this mess. In case you haven't heard, Infantino's FIFA has created FIFA Forward Enterprise, a new entity valued at about $20 billion, in which FIFA wants to sell a roughly 20% stake. One of those people reportedly interested in getting a piece of the World Cup is Joshua Kushner, brother of Donald Trump's (inaugural FIFA Peace Prize recipient) son-in-law Jared. You can already see why federations like Concacaf (which represents 41 member associations) and UEFA (which represents 55 member associations), along with a number of government officials, would take serious issue with the move. After an emergency meeting on Thursday, the European soccer governing body and its members did more than express concerns: all 55 member associations voted to boycott FIFA competitions if Infantino's plan goes through. Here's a look at the official statement released by UEFA shortly after the decision was made:

"UEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA's proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.

The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football's greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale.

It is both irresponsible and indefensible that a proposal of such significance for football was conceived in secret and brought to the brink of approval without any meaningful consultation with those entrusted with stewarding the game. This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA's duty as the custodian of world football.

National associations around the world are now presented with an ultimatum: accept the irreversible capture of football's greatest competitions or bear the consequences. This is not a "democratic decision", but governance by intimidation – an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with the stewardship of the global game.

But our opposition goes far beyond process.

Statement on behalf of UEFA and its 55 National Associations — UEFA (@UEFA) July 30, 2026

The moment external investors acquire ownership interests in FIFA competitions, football changes forever. Commercial return becomes a permanent obligation. Investor expectations become a daily pressure. From that moment onwards, every decision on the international calendar, every decision on competition formats and every decision shaping the future of football is no longer driven by what best serves the game, but by what best serves shareholders.

This model has no place in world football. Football's future cannot be dictated by the expectations of those whose first duty is to maximise financial return. Nor can the interests of national associations, leagues, clubs, players and supporters become subordinate to investor returns. Football cannot mortgage its future for financial gain.

Europe's position is clear. We will never lend this model our legitimacy. No one has the moral authority to sell what they merely hold in trust for the next generation.

As a result of today's discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership.

Nobody should be in any doubt: UEFA and its national associations will oppose these plans with absolute determination.

There are moments when institutions are judged not by what they are prepared to accept, but by what they refuse to compromise. This is one of those moments.

Some things are simply too important to sell. The FIFA World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale."

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