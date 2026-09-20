Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: 60 minutes

60 Minutes Preview: Patrick Clancy & His Wife Have Their Say Tonight

In a joint interview, Patrick Clancy and his wife speak with 60 Minutes about the death of his children, the Lindsay Clancy case, and more.

Article Summary 60 Minutes previews Patrick Clancy’s first TV interview after the Lindsay Clancy trial over the deaths of their children.

Patrick Clancy and wife Rachel Danis discuss grief, memories of the children, and the social media firestorm.

The 60 Minutes interview also tackles conspiracy theories, public reaction, and how Patrick Clancy is coping now.

Tonight’s 60 Minutes also examines AI data center battles in Texas and revisits the unsolved Shergar kidnapping.

CBS's 60 Minutes made headlines and generated a ton of social media buzz when the long-running news magazine announced that Patrick Clancy and his wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, would sit down with correspondent Ross Douthat for a joint interview. The interview comes shortly after his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, was on trial for the killing of their three children. Sadly, the deaths of three children have been co-opted into some kind of pop culture "thing" that too many people have invested themselves way too much in, for all of the wrong reasons. Kicking off at 7 pm ET/PT, Clancy will address how he's coping with the loss of his children, how social media has reacted to the case, the conspiracy theories that have come into play, and more. In addition, tonight's edition of 60 Minutes also looks at the local impact of data centers and the mysterious case of Shergar, the champion racehorse kidnapped in Ireland in the early 1980s. Here's a preview of what's on tap:

PATRICK CLANCY – In his first television interview, Patrick Clancy speaks with 60 Minutes just weeks after his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, was on trial in one of America's most high-profile murder cases for the killing of their three children. Correspondent Ross Douthat sits down with Clancy for a conversation about grief, memories of his children, and the social media reactions that have swirled since the case made headlines. Clancy is also joined by his new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis. Michael Karzis is the producer.

In an exclusive interview airing this Sunday on 60 Minutes, Patrick Clancy is asked if he's angry at himself or feels like he failed in some way. "I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time," Clancy says. "And I live with the outcome. I live with it every day." pic.twitter.com/uzTBMAE2uQ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2026

AI DATA CENTERS – Data centers have become a flashpoint in the midterm elections and opposition to them has brought together both Democrats and Republicans. 60 MINUTES correspondent Norah O'Donnell travels to rural Texas to examine the boom in AI data centers — and the growing tension between economic development and community pushback. Roxanne Feitel is the producer.

SHERGAR, WHERE ARE YOU? – Correspondent Jon Wertheim looks back at Shergar, the champion racehorse kidnapped in Ireland in the early 1980s, and explores theories about his disappearance through firsthand accounts from those closest to the case. Nathalie Sommer and Kaylee Tully are the producers.

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