Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: 60 minutes

60 Minutes Preview: Trump Spins The Midterms; France on The Brink

On CBS News' 60 Minutes, Trump spins the midterm elections and the "Blue Tsunami" as France continues to find itself torn apart by protests.

Article Summary 60 Minutes previews Trump’s first post-midterms interview, with Ross Douthat pressing him on GOP losses and his agenda.

Trump is set to address Democratic control of Congress, looming investigations, the economy, Iran, Ukraine, and veto threats.

The CBS News lineup teases a double-length 60 Minutes segment focused on how Trump plans to frame the midterm fallout.

60 Minutes also reports from France, where protests over schools and living costs are fueling unrest and Marine Le Pen’s rise.

Less than a week after the "Blue Tsunami" came crashing down on Trump's MAGA GOP, giving control of the Senate and the House of Representatives to the Democrats, and seeing Dems lock down a whole lot of prime positions at the state level, CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss' 60 Minutes has locked down a post-midterm election interview with Trump. And who better to have go one-on-one with Trump than conservative columnist Ross Douthat (FOX "News" would be proud). The two will have a chance to gaslight the midterm elections, how he plans to veto anything that the new Congress wants, how he plans to be as productive during the final two years of his term as he was the first two, the war in Iran that we apparently won 27 times already (and yet, we're still fighting it), how he's screwing over Ukraine, the shitty state of the economy, and more. Though we have a feeling he might spin all of that a bit differently. Here's a rundown of what's on tap for tonight, including a segment on the demonstrations that continue to tear France apart.

DONALD TRUMP – President Donald J. Trump speaks with 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat in the president's first sit-down interview since the midterm elections. Douthat asks Mr. Trump about the Republican losses, Congressional investigations, working with the Democrats, the war with Iran and in Ukraine, the economy, and more. This is a double-length segment. Graham Messick and Andy Court are the producers.

Just hours after Trump told 60 Minutes he expected to fire members of his administration, he delivered his first: chief of staff Susie Wiles. Who will be next? Watch President Trump's interview on 60 Minutes this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. https://t.co/hiWzOOmmx2 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 7, 2026

FRANCE ON FIRE – Since September, demonstrations have swept France as students demand better funding for schools and anger erupts over the high cost of living. Some of the protests have turned violent and increasingly political. Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen is using the moment to reach frustrated voters. 60 Minutes' Trevor Phillips reports on the protests and interviews Le Pen, now mounting her fourth bid for the presidency. Andrew Bast is the producer.

For weeks, France has been on fire — businesses ransacked, police injured. The person most likely to gain from the turmoil? Far-right populist Marine Le Pen. Watch our report on the unrest, Sunday on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/nIKpPBjx6D — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 7, 2026

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