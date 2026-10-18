Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: 60 minutes

60 Minutes Spotlighting Trump's Efforts to Subvert Midterm Elections

Tonight, 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl spotlights Trump's growing effort to subvert voting, only weeks before the midterm elections.

Article Summary 60 Minutes puts Trump’s midterm election pressure campaign under the microscope in a Lesley Stahl report airing tonight.

Lesley Stahl examines how the Trump administration is pressuring state and local officials ahead of the midterm vote.

60 Minutes also reports on the global helium shortage and how the Iran war is disrupting key American industries.

The CBS newsmagazine rounds out the night with Ariel Levy’s interview with Sacha Baron Cohen about satire and craft.

Though CBS News EiC Bari Weiss is still a growing embarrassment to the new division, CBS's 60 Minutes does have an interesting segment planned for tonight. With concerns growing that Trump and his MAGA lackeys won't take losing the midterms well (look no further than that steaming pile of traitors who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6th), correspondent Lesley Stahl has a piece ready to go tonight spotlighting Trump's growing use of federal forces and the Department of Justice in an effort to intimidate the states into doing their election bidding.

Here's a rundown of what CBS's 60 Minutes has on tap for tonight:

The midterms are just two weeks away, and President Trump is using his power to intimidate the people who run our elections, putting the voting system under remarkable stress. 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl reports tonight. https://t.co/BuaX9mR7mY — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 18, 2026

"THE VOTE" – As Democrats and Republicans battle for control of the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections, 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl reports on the stress on our voting system as the Trump administration places demands on state and local election officials. Stahl travels to Utah, where Republican Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson explains why she's resisting pressure from Washington, and then speaks with Harmeet Dhillon from the Department of Justice about the role of the federal government. Andrew Bast is the producer.

No helium means no new smartphones, laptops, cars, MRI machines, or missiles. This irreplaceable resource is now in short supply as the war with Iran continues. @jon_wertheim reports, Sunday on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/5pmpw9IAZ6 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 16, 2026

"UP IN THE AIR" – When the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed at the start of the war with Iran, it didn't just choke off oil and gas; it also trapped one-third of the world's helium supply. Then, Iranian strikes hit Ras Laffan in Qatar, the largest natural gas and helium facility in the world, further rattling supply chains. Correspondent Jon Wertheim reports on how this disruption halfway across the world is affecting a range of American industries, from scientific research to semiconductor manufacturing. Lucy Hatcher is the producer.

"My mom was hilarious, but probably not intentionally so," says Sacha Baron Cohen, reflecting on his childhood. This Sunday, the actor sits down with 60 Minutes' Ariel Levy. https://t.co/yLdZsmSlzD — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 18, 2026

"SACHA BARON COHEN" – 60 Minutes' Ariel Levy travels to London to sit down with Sacha Baron Cohen, the actor behind Borat, Brüno, and Ali G, who has unleashed his iconic characters on unsuspecting people in the real world. The Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee speaks with 60 Minutes about his new film, the craft behind his form of undercover comedy, and the serious point behind his satire. Michael Karzis, Aaron Weisz, and Ian Flickinger are the producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!