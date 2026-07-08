Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys

78th Emmy Awards Nominations Go Live Today! Here's Our Viewing Guide

Hosted by Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller, and kicking off at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET, here's how to watch the 78th Emmy Awards nominations.

Article Summary 78th Emmy Awards nominations stream live today at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET on Emmys.com and the Television Academy YouTube.

Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller host the nominations reveal from the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre.

The 78th Emmy Awards air live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 14, from 8-11 pm ET.

Creative Arts Emmy Awards are set for September 5 and 6, with Jesse Collins Entertainment returning as producer.

With the Television Academy ready to recognize some of the best and brightest that the past television season has to offer during NBC's broadcast of the 78th Emmy Awards, Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) and Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) will be on hand from the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre later today to reveal this year's nominees. Here's the important intel you need to check out the announcement ceremony live:

When & Where Can I Watch the "78th Emmy Awards" Nominations? The announcement ceremony kicks off TODAY at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET, and will be available to stream on the Emmys website and the Television Academy's YouTube Channel (and is also waiting for you above). The 78th Emmy Awards will broadcast live coast-to-coast on Monday, September 14th (8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT), on NBC and stream live on Peacock – with Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay set to host. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, September 5th, and Sunday, September 6th.

Liza Colón-Zayas received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2024 for her role in the critically acclaimed series The Bear, making history as the first Latina to be awarded an Emmy in this category. She has also received a SAG Award and two Imagen Awards for the role, and was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award.

This summer, Colón-Zayas will star in the fifth and final season of The Bear as well as in the blockbuster film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, opposite Tom Holland. She recently wrapped production on the indie drama Fleur with Halle Berry.

Colón-Zayas is a proud member of the acclaimed LAByrinth Theater Company and is a Drama Desk, OBIE, Lucille Lortel, AUDELCO, Outer Critics Circle, HOLA, and Kingsley Award winner for her stage work.

Jeff Hiller is an actor and comedian who received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2025 for his role in Somebody Somewhere.

He appeared in two seasons of American Horror Stories and can be seen this season in Widow's Bay and Stumble, in addition to guest-starring roles on Pluribus and Elsbeth. His other television credits include: 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Broad City, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In addition to publishing his memoir, Actress of a Certain Age, in 2025, Jeff recently wrapped the run of his one-man show, Jeff Hiller is Basic. Hiller has performed improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in NYC in Asssscat and Raaaatscraps.

He has appeared on Broadway (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson; Urinetown), off-Broadway (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns; Silence!; Heartbreak House), and in Shakespeare in the Park (A Midsummer Night's Dream; Love's Labour's Lost). His film credits include Greta, Set It Up, Morning Glory, and Ghost Town.

Jesse Collins Entertainment is returning to produce the Television Academy and NBC's 78th Emmy Awards, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

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