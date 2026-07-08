Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys
78th Emmy Awards Nominations: HBO Max's Hacks and The Pitt Score Big
Here's a look at the nominees for the 78th Emmy Awards, with HBO Max's Hacks and The Pitt scoring big for Comedy and Drama, respectively.
Article Summary
- 78th Emmy Awards nominations are in, with HBO Max's Hacks leading comedy with a record 24 nominations.
- The Pitt tops the drama field with 25 Emmy Awards nominations, emerging as HBO Max's biggest contender.
- Mariska Hargitay hosts the 78th Emmy Awards on September 14, following the Creative Arts Emmys.
- Full Emmy Awards nominees include Comedy, Drama, Limited Series, Movie, Variety, and Reality Competition.
On Monday, September 14th, Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay will hit the stage to host the 78th Emmy Awards. But before that – or the Creative Arts Emmy Awards the week before – can happen, there's the not-so-small matter of nominees needing to be announced. That's where Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) and Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) came in, serving as hosts/announcers for this year's live-streamed rollout of categories and nominations. Big picture? HBO Max's Hacks has set the record for most nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 24 (previously held by Apple TV's The Studio and FX/Hulu's The Bear, each with 23 nominations). On the Drama side, HBO Max's The Pitt walked away with 25 nominations.
Here's a look at the livestream announcement of this year's Emmy Awards from earlier today, followed by the complete list of nominees and categories for the NBC primetime ceremony:
78th Emmy Awards: Categories & Nominees
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow's Bay
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Buildin
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow's Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
BEST COMEDY DIRECTING
Abbott Elementary, "Ballgame"
The Bear, "Bears"
The Chair Company, "Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does."
Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"
The Ms. Pat Show, "Give It Arrest"
Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"
BEST COMEDY WRITING
Abbott Elementary, "Team Building"
The Chair Company, "Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does."
The Comeback, "Valerie Does It All"
Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, "Mergers and Acquisitions"
Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends and Neighbors
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
BEST DRAMA DIRECTING
The Gilded Age, "My Mind Is Made Up"
Paradise, "Exodus"
The Pitt, "12:00 P.M."
Pluribus, "We Is Us"
Slow Horses, "Scars"
Task, "Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River."
BEST DRAMA WRITING
The Diplomat, "Amagansett"
The Pitt, "1:00 P.M."
The Pitt, "12:00 P.M."
Pluribus, "We Is Us"
Slow Horses, "Scars"
Task, "A Still Small Voice"
BEST LIMITED SERIES
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
BEST MOVIE
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE DIRECTING
Beef, "It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey"
Beef, "Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort"
Black Rabbit, "The Black Rabbits"
DTF St. Louis
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE WRITING
All Her Fault, "Episode 8"
The Beast in Me, "Sick Puppy"
Beef, "All the Things We're Never Going to Have"
Death by Lightning
DTF St. Louis
Earlier in the day, the nominees for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Program were announced:
Outstanding Variety Series
Comedy Central's The Daily Show
ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!
HBO: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
NBC's Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
ABC's Dancing with the Stars
MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race
CBS's Survivor
Bravo's Top Chef
Peacock's The Traitors