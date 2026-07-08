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78th Emmy Awards Nominations: HBO Max's Hacks and The Pitt Score Big

Here's a look at the nominees for the 78th Emmy Awards, with HBO Max's Hacks and The Pitt scoring big for Comedy and Drama, respectively.

Article Summary 78th Emmy Awards nominations are in, with HBO Max's Hacks leading comedy with a record 24 nominations.

The Pitt tops the drama field with 25 Emmy Awards nominations, emerging as HBO Max's biggest contender.

Mariska Hargitay hosts the 78th Emmy Awards on September 14, following the Creative Arts Emmys.

Full Emmy Awards nominees include Comedy, Drama, Limited Series, Movie, Variety, and Reality Competition.

On Monday, September 14th, Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay will hit the stage to host the 78th Emmy Awards. But before that – or the Creative Arts Emmy Awards the week before – can happen, there's the not-so-small matter of nominees needing to be announced. That's where Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) and Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) came in, serving as hosts/announcers for this year's live-streamed rollout of categories and nominations. Big picture? HBO Max's Hacks has set the record for most nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 24 (previously held by Apple TV's The Studio and FX/Hulu's The Bear, each with 23 nominations). On the Drama side, HBO Max's The Pitt walked away with 25 nominations.

Here's a look at the livestream announcement of this year's Emmy Awards from earlier today, followed by the complete list of nominees and categories for the NBC primetime ceremony:

78th Emmy Awards: Categories & Nominees

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Buildin

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow's Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

Abbott Elementary, "Ballgame"

The Bear, "Bears"

The Chair Company, "Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does."

Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"

The Ms. Pat Show, "Give It Arrest"

Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"

BEST COMEDY WRITING

Abbott Elementary, "Team Building"

The Chair Company, "Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does."

The Comeback, "Valerie Does It All"

Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, "Mergers and Acquisitions"

Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

The Gilded Age, "My Mind Is Made Up"

Paradise, "Exodus"

The Pitt, "12:00 P.M."

Pluribus, "We Is Us"

Slow Horses, "Scars"

Task, "Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River."

BEST DRAMA WRITING

The Diplomat, "Amagansett"

The Pitt, "1:00 P.M."

The Pitt, "12:00 P.M."

Pluribus, "We Is Us"

Slow Horses, "Scars"

Task, "A Still Small Voice"

BEST LIMITED SERIES

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

BEST MOVIE

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE DIRECTING

Beef, "It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey"

Beef, "Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort"

Black Rabbit, "The Black Rabbits"

DTF St. Louis

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE WRITING

All Her Fault, "Episode 8"

The Beast in Me, "Sick Puppy"

Beef, "All the Things We're Never Going to Have"

Death by Lightning

DTF St. Louis

Earlier in the day, the nominees for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Program were announced:

Outstanding Variety Series

Comedy Central's The Daily Show

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

HBO: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

NBC's Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

ABC's Dancing with the Stars

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race

CBS's Survivor

Bravo's Top Chef

Peacock's The Traitors

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