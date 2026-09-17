Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 8 Simple Rules

8 Simple Rules: Kaley Cuoco & Henry Winkler on John Ritter's Legacy

8 Simple Rules star Kaley Cuoco and almost-guest star Henry Winkler reflect on John Ritter's life and legacy over 20 years after his passing.

Article Summary 8 Simple Rules stars Kaley Cuoco and Henry Winkler reflect on John Ritter’s legacy 23 years after his sudden death.

Kaley Cuoco shares a funny first meeting with John Ritter and recalls how deeply his loss affected her during 8 Simple Rules.

Henry Winkler remembers being set to guest star on 8 Simple Rules and the heartbreaking call that confirmed John Ritter died.

After John Ritter’s passing, 8 Simple Rules was retooled, retitled, and ultimately ended after its third season in 2005.

It's hard to believe that it's been 23 years since John Ritter's sudden, tragic passing while filming his ABC sitcom 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter in 2003. The series, which premiered in 2002, has Ritter and fellow sitcom veteran Katey Sagal playing Paul and Cate Hennessy, middle-class parents who are raising their three children: Bridget Erin "Beach" Hennessy, Kerry "Care Bear" Hennessy, and Rory Joseph Hennessy, played by Kaley Cuoco, Amy Davidson, and Martin Spanjers. Cuoco, who would go on to become a staple on TV, including the CBS megahit ensemble sitcom The Big Bang Theory, spoke to Variety while speaking at the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health's annual Evening From the Heart; and Henry Winkler, who was set to film his guest appearance on the Tracy Gamble-created series before Ritter's untimely death, spoke to Graham Bensinger about their shared memories of the comedic actor and Three's Company star.

8 Simple Rules Star Kaley Cuoco and Henry Winkler Share John Ritter Memories

Cuoco recalled meeting Ritter while feeling "Young and cool and hot, so I wore like the hottest outfit I could ever find for this table read, like nothing. It had these little spaghetti straps, just ridiculous," who was 16 at the time with her TV dad already playing the part. "He gives me a big hug, and he looks at me, and he takes off his jacket, and he puts it on me and says, 'Don't ever wear that again,'" she said, smiling. "It was the best."

Ritter appeared in all of season one and filmed the first three episodes before his passing at the age of 54. "When he passed away, I don't want to get dramatic, but I can truly say that was one of the worst days of my life," Cuoco said. "I remember having to remind myself that I wasn't his kid. I remember for weeks after, I was like, 'Gosh, I feel like I lost my dad.'" Winkler was set to guest star as a nod to their status as 1970s superstars given their respective successes on Happy Days and Ritter's Three's Company, but didn't appear. "That water bottle was on the set when I was asked by John Ritter to participate in his '8 Simple Rules,' and I took the water bottle and never quite opened it, so I have had it in its weird state since," Winkler said, showing the scrunched-up bottle with the logo from the ABC series. "He passed away that day. You know, I left the set, and at 11:00 at night I got called, and they said, 'We lost John.' I went, 'What do you mean you lost John?' And he passed away. I saw him at about 4 or 5:00 that afternoon for the last time. Terrible."

Winkler never appeared, and the title was shortened to 8 Simple Rules after Ritter's death as the series went into hiatus while writers scrambled to salvage the show without its star. The series cast James Garner and David Spade joining the cast as Cate's father, Jim Egan, and her nephew, C.J. Barnes, respectively, for the remainder of the series, which was canceled in 2005 after its third season. For more on Cuoco's memories and details on the event, you can check out the entire interview. For more on Winkler recalling his final memory of Ritter, you can check out the video.

Kaley Cuoco tears up as she recalls the death of her "8 Simple Rules" TV dad, John Ritter. https://t.co/mKOrXGRkwN pic.twitter.com/D1qiWzXu4M — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2026

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