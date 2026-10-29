Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1: Nashville

9-1-1: Nashville: Here's Your S02E03: "Let There Be Darkness" Preview

A pollen storm becomes a greater danger to the community in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville, S02E03: "Let There Be Darkness."

Article Summary 9-1-1: Nashville S02E03 "Let There Be Darkness" turns a pollen storm into a citywide crisis with a blinding agent.

The 113 races to identify the source and find a cure as Blythe and others fall critically ill across Nashville.

Sam and Roxie face intense pressure when an emergency heart transplant must be performed under brutal conditions.

Blythe uncovers Sam’s secret as the official synopsis and trailer tease major twists in 9-1-1: Nashville.

We're back with the second edition of our weekly look at what's ahead with ABC and Showrunner Rashad Raisani's 9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 (so please be patient as we work out some of the bugs and tweak what we will be sharing every week). In S02E03: "Let There Be Darkness," we've got a blinding agent from an unknown source turning a pollen storm into something much more dangerous, Sam (MacKenzie Porter) and Roxie (Juani Feliz) needing to perform an emergency surgery under less-than-great conditions, and Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) making a big discovery about Sam. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode:

9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 3: "Let There Be Darkness" Preview

9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 3: "Let There Be Darkness" – A blinding agent strikes Nashville during a pollen storm, leaving Blythe and others critically ill. Rogue and the 113 race to find a cure and the source, while Sam and Roxie perform an emergency heart transplant. Blythe discovers Sam's secret.

The newest entry in the franchise, ABC's 911: Nashville, is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders and their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America's most diverse and dynamic cities. The all-new series stars Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hunter McVey, and Ryan Phillippe.

ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O'Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett also executive producing. Raisani serves as showrunner.

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