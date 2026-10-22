Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1: Nashville

9-1-1: Nashville S02E02: "Boys and Boils" Preview: Don & Ryan Clash

With ABC and Showrunner Rashad Raisani's 9-1-1: Nashville returning tonight, check out our official preview for S02E02: "Boys and Boils."

Article Summary 9-1-1: Nashville S02E02 "Boys and Boils" sends the 113 into eerie apartment wall cries and deadly beauty-product cases.

Nashville’s growing plague threat turns personal when the newest criminal targets Cammie with a direct and chilling call.

Don and Ryan’s conflict heats up in 9-1-1: Nashville as Blythe refuses to back down and keeps the bed divorce in place.

The 9-1-1: Nashville preview rounds up the official episode overview, trailer, and key story beats for tonight’s ABC return.

We've got a look at what's on tap with tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Rashad Raisani's 9-1-1: Nashville. In S02E02: "Boys and Boils." While the 113 takes on mysterious cries coming from within the walls of an apartment and beauty products with some fatal side effects, the greater threat to Nashville makes it clear that they're just getting started – and makes it personal for Cammie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley). Meanwhile, Don (Chris O'Donnell) and Ryan (Michael Provost) have some issues to deal with, as Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) stands her ground. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for the season's next chapter:

9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 2: "Boys and Boils" Preview

9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 2: "Boys and Boils" – The 113 investigates cries in an apartment's walls and deadly beauty products. Meanwhile, Nashville's newest criminal threatens more plagues and surprises Cammie with a direct call. Don clashes with Ryan, and Blythe firmly maintains the bed divorce.

The newest entry in the franchise, ABC's 911: Nashville, is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders and their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America's most diverse and dynamic cities. The all-new series stars Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hunter McVey, and Ryan Phillippe. ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O'Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett also executive producing. Raisani serves as showrunner.

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