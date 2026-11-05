Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1: Nashville

9-1-1: Nashville S02E04: "In Cold Blood" Preview: Serious Turbulence

There are a whole lot of storylines in play in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville. Here's our preview for S02E04: "In Cold Blood."

Article Summary 9-1-1: Nashville S02E04 “In Cold Blood” teases a packed hour with danger, secrets, and major emotional fallout.

Dixie’s flight comes under threat as The Pharaoh targets the plane, setting up one of the episode’s biggest crises.

A new dispatch manager shakes up Cammie’s team while Rogue opens up to Don and Ryan about his tragic past.

Dixie drops a major secret during a monumental performance, with the trailer hinting at serious turbulence ahead.

ABC and Showrunner Rashad Raisani's 9-1-1: Nashville is back this week with a new episode – and to say that there's a lot going on during S02E04: "In Cold Blood" would be a serious understatement. Between an airline flight being targeted, tragic backstories being shared, and secrets being revealed, it looks like the spinoff series is kicking off a new month by hitting the dramatic ground running – hard. In fact, it's one of those tough episodes to preview without worrying about giving away too much info. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more released for tonight's episode.

9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 4: "In Cold Blood" Preview

9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 4: "In Cold Blood" – The Pharaoh targets Dixie's flight. A new dispatch manager arrives to lead Cammie and her team, while Rogue divulges his tragic past to Don and Ryan. Dixie reveals a secret during a monumental performance.

The newest entry in the franchise, ABC's 911: Nashville, is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders and their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America's most diverse and dynamic cities. The all-new series stars Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hunter McVey, and Ryan Phillippe.

ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O'Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett also executive producing. Raisani serves as showrunner.

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