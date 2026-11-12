Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1: Nashville

9-1-1: Nashville S02E05: "Ding-Dong-Ditch" Preview: Dispatch Tensions

Cammie and Dr. Zellner clash in tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Rashad Raisani's 9-1-1: Nashville, S02E05: "Ding-Dong-Ditch."

Article Summary 9-1-1: Nashville S02E05 "Ding-Dong-Ditch" pushes the Pharaoh killer case harder as pressure mounts on the team.

Cammie and Dr. Zellner collide at Nashville Dispatch, setting off warning signs as their conflict intensifies fast.

Don seeks Rogue’s advice on a personal dilemma while Rogue makes a risky move to get closer to The Pharaoh.

The 9-1-1: Nashville preview rounds up the official episode overview and trailer for tonight’s ABC showdown.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for ABC and Showrunner Rashad Raisani's 9-1-1: Nashville, with the Pharaoh killer investigation beginning to take its toll on the team. And if we're talking about rising tensions, what's going down between Cammie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) and Dr. Marcia Zellner (Camryn Manheim) at Nashville Dispatch is raising some serious red flags. Considering the clinical therapist and crisis manager was described as harboring "a dark grudge and is far more twisted and conniving than anyone can possibly imagine," we have some serious concerns. With that in mind, here's a look at our updated preview – including an official overview, image gallery, and trailer – for S02E05: "Ding-Dong-Ditch."

9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 5: "Ding-Dong-Ditch" Preview

9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 5: "Ding-Dong-Ditch" – Don turns to Rogue for advice as he navigates a personal predicament. Meanwhile, Rogue works to get closer to The Pharaoh, while tensions rise at Nashville Dispatch between Cammie and Dr. Zellner.

The newest entry in the franchise, ABC's 911: Nashville, is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders and their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America's most diverse and dynamic cities. The all-new series stars Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hunter McVey, and Ryan Phillippe.

ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O'Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett also executive producing. Raisani serves as showrunner.

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