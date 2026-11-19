Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1: Nashville

9-1-1: Nashville S02E06: "Tears of the Nile" Preview: A Sinister Turn

We've got a preview for tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville, S02E06: "Tears of the Nile," for you to check out - here's a look!

Article Summary ABC’s 9-1-1: Nashville S02E06 “Tears of the Nile” sets Rogue and the 113 against The Pharaoh’s darkest move yet.

“Tears of the Nile” finds Rogue and the 113 racing to protect vulnerable Nashville citizens as the case turns uglier.

The new 9-1-1: Nashville preview offers the official synopsis, trailer, and a sharper sense of where this season is headed.

With the midseason finale getting closer, 9-1-1: Nashville keeps twisting The Pharaoh investigation into something worse.

We are back with our pregame preview for ABC and Showrunner Rashad Raisani's 9-1-1: Nashville, with our radars tuned to what's on tap with tonight's episode, S02E06: "Tears of the Nile." Just when you think that things can't get more twistedly suspicious with The Pharaoh investigation, things take an especially bad turn for Rogue (Ryan Phillippe) and the 113. As we inch closer to the midseason finale, it will be interesting to see where things are headed. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's season chapter…

9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 6: "Tears of the Nile" Preview

9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 Episode 6: "Tears of the Nile" – Rogue and the 113 race to stop a dangerous situation involving some of Nashville's most vulnerable citizens, as The Pharaoh's latest scheme takes a sinister turn.

The newest entry in the franchise, ABC's 911: Nashville, is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders and their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America's most diverse and dynamic cities. The all-new series stars Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hunter McVey, and Ryan Phillippe.

ABC's 9-1-1: Nashville is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O'Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett also executive producing. Raisani serves as showrunner.

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