Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1

9-1-1 S10E03: "Streets of Fire" Preview: The 118 Could Use a Sax Solo

Check out our updated preview for ABC's Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi-starring 9-1-1, S10E03: "Streets of Fire."

Article Summary ABC's 9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 3, "Streets of Fire," gets an updated preview with trailer, overview, and more.

After the volcanic eruption, Maddie and the 118 scramble to stop a river of lava from destroying a crowded hospital.

Athena remains trapped underground in 9-1-1 S10E03, cut off from help as a massive new obstacle blocks her escape.

The "Streets of Fire" title nods to Walter Hill's 1984 cult classic, adding a fun extra spark to 9-1-1's chaos.

Heading into this week's episode of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear's Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi-starring 9-1-1, we've learned a few things. Lava is very hot. Having it roaming loose throughout your city is never a good thing. Los Angeles has become such a magnet for ever-increasing dangers that we suspect there might be something supernatural about the place. And based on the title of tonight's chapter, S10E03: "Streets of Fire," someone is a pretty big fan of the 1984 film, directed by Walter Hill, and starring Michael Paré, Diane Lane, Rick Moranis, Amy Madigan, Willem Dafoe, and Bill Paxton. With that in mind, here's our updated preview, including an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more:

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 3: "Streets of Fire" Preview

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 3: "Streets of Fire" – In the wake of the volcanic eruption, Maddie and the 118 race to divert a river of lava before it consumes a packed hospital. Athena, still trapped underground, faces a massive obstacle that cuts her off from any chance of calling for help.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1. The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders – including police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers – who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping conditions. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense, and uplifting at the same time.

The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, Corinne Messiah as May Grant, and Elijah M. Cooper as Harry Grant.

Created by executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Angela Bassett, John J. Gray, Brad Buecker, Kristen Reidel, Molly Green, and James Leffler also serve as executive producers. Minear serves as showrunner.

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