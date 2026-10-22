Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1

9-1-1 Season 10 Ep. 2: "Fire in the Hole" Preview: Maddie's Dilemma

The lava gains ground, and Maddie has a decision to make in tonight's episode of ABC's 9-1-1. Here's our S10E02: "Fire in the Hole" preview.

Article Summary 9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 2, "Fire in the Hole," sends the 118 racing to evacuate Los Angeles as lava spreads.

The 9-1-1 preview teases a full-on volcano disaster, pushing the team into one of its wildest emergencies yet.

Maddie faces an impossible choice tonight, setting up a tense emotional dilemma at the heart of 9-1-1 S10E02.

Athena fights to survive a collapsed tunnel and encounters a familiar face in a key 9-1-1 Season 10 twist.

With Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear's Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi-starring 9-1-1 back on our screens tonight, we've got a look at what's ahead with S10E02: "Fire in the Hole." Just when the 118 thinks they've seen everything over the past nine seasons (and they pretty much have), they've got a serious Tommy Lee Jones situation on their hands. Meanwhile, Maddie (Hewitt) finds herself in a "less of two evils" situation, and Athena (Bassett, who is killing it over on FX's American Horror Story: 13) calls on all of her best instincts to survive a collapsed tunnel.

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 2: "Fire in the Hole" Preview

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 2: "Fire in the Hole" – As lava takes over Los Angeles, the 118 works to evacuate scared and trapped citizens. Meanwhile, Athena runs into a familiar face as she searches for a way out of a collapsed tunnel, and Maddie is forced to make an impossible decision.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1. The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders – including police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers – who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping conditions. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense, and uplifting at the same time.

The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, Corinne Messiah as May Grant, and Elijah M. Cooper as Harry Grant.

Created by executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Angela Bassett, John J. Gray, Brad Buecker, Kristen Reidel, Molly Green, and James Leffler also serve as executive producers. Minear serves as showrunner.

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