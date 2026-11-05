Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1

9-1-1 Season 10 Ep. 4: "Imposter Syndrome" Preview: No Good Deed

A new month brings a new episode of ABC's Angela Bassett-starring 9-1-1. Here's our updated preview for S10E04: "Imposter Syndrome."

Article Summary ABC’s 9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 4, “Imposter Syndrome,” gets an updated preview with the official synopsis and trailer.

Buck and Eddie’s friendship faces a major strain after their argument over Theo, putting their bond to the test.

The 118 responds to an accident made far worse by a good Samaritan, turning one rescue into a serious problem.

Expect more high-stakes 9-1-1 drama as “Imposter Syndrome” sets up conflict, chaos, and emotional fallout.

At this point, we're just going to assume that the season finale of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear's Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi-starring 9-1-1 will find the 118 taking on a plague of locusts, frogs falling from the heavens, and the ocean boiling as a tease for a crossover with American Horror Story. Okay, maybe not – but admit it. It would be kinda cool. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for S10E04: "Imposter Syndrome," as a good samaritan's good deeds become a serious problem, and Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie's (Ryan Guzman) relationship is put to the test.

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 4: "Imposter Syndrome" Preview

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 4: "Imposter Syndrome" – Buck and Eddie's friendship is at odds following their argument over Theo. Meanwhile, the 118 races to the scene of an accident that has been complicated by a good Samaritan.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1. The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders – including police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers – who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping conditions. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense, and uplifting at the same time.

The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, Corinne Messiah as May Grant, and Elijah M. Cooper as Harry Grant.

Created by executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Angela Bassett, John J. Gray, Brad Buecker, Kristen Reidel, Molly Green, and James Leffler also serve as executive producers. Minear serves as showrunner.

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