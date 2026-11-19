Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 6: "Et Tu?" Preview: Athena Gets Questioned

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi-starring 9-1-1, S10E06: "Et Tu?"

Article Summary ABC’s 9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 6, “Et Tu?,” sends the 118 racing to stop a potentially catastrophic emergency.

9-1-1 puts Athena Grant under intense pressure as she’s questioned over the death of Detective Ben Hooks.

The 9-1-1 preview includes the official synopsis and promo footage teasing major, potentially game-changing turns.

Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, and the 118 remain front and center in ABC’s 9-1-1.

We've got another edition of our pregame preview for Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear's Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi-starring 9-1-1 for you to check out. In S10E06: "Et Tu?" the 118 is on the clock to shut down what could prove to be a catastrophic situation, while Athena (Bassett) is questioned in the death of Detective Ben Hooks. With that and more big game-changing storylines in play tonight, here's a look at tonight's chapter:

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 6: "Et Tu?" Preview

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 6: "Et Tu?" – The 118 races to diffuse a potentially catastrophic situation on the streets of Los Angeles as Athena is called in for questioning following the death of Detective Ben Hooks.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1. The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders – including police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers – who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping conditions. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense, and uplifting at the same time.

The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, Corinne Messiah as May Grant, and Elijah M. Cooper as Harry Grant.

Created by executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Angela Bassett, John J. Gray, Brad Buecker, Kristen Reidel, Molly Green, and James Leffler also serve as executive producers. Minear serves as showrunner.

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