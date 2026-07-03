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A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration Kicks Off Tonight: Preview

Kicking off at 8 pm ET, here's what you need to know about A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration, including when and where to watch.

Article Summary A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live tonight at 8 pm ET on PBS, online, and YouTube nationwide.

Alfonso Ribeiro hosts A Capitol Fourth from the U.S. Capitol with music, tributes, and a packed holiday lineup.

A Capitol Fourth performers include Chicago, Trace Adkins, Patti LaBelle, Kool & The Gang, Carly Pearce, and Alan Jackson.

The A Capitol Fourth special also features Mount Vernon fireworks, an Artemis II salute, Team USA tribute, and 1812 Overture.

With America celebrating its 250th birthday this weekend, we're having an even busier pre-Fourth of July than usual. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration is a special edition of the beloved annual holiday tradition, now in its 46th year. Broadcasting live from the West Lawn of the United States Capitol Building with a host of musical artists, amazing tributes, and fireworks from George Washington's home, Mount Vernon, there's going to be a whole lot going on as the hours inch closer to July 4th. With that in mind, we have a preview/viewing guide for A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration for you to check out, including when/where to watch, who's set to perform, and much more. In addition, we've thrown in some extras that we thought you might like – here's a look:

When & Where Can I Watch "A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration": The big event debuts live TONIGHT, from 8 to 9 pm ET on public television stations nationwide (check local listings), and is available to service members around the world on American Forces Network. In addition, the concert will be available to stream on YouTube (available below) and online.

Who Are The Musical Performers for "A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration"? The lineup includes:

Legendary rock band and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Chicago , with a special introduction from Tony Award-winner and Chicago native Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds).

, with a special introduction from Tony Award-winner and Chicago native (Criminal Minds). Multi-platinum, award-winning country music icon Trace Adkins , celebrating 30 years in music this year.

, celebrating 30 years in music this year. Grammy Award-winning music legend Patti LaBelle , celebrating over 65 years in music.

, celebrating over 65 years in music. Two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B icons Kool & The Gang

Grammy, ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning country star Carly Pearce

Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson from Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium.

from Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium. The cast of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway smash-hit musical Just In Time, starring Matthew Magnusson, Olivia Holt , and Carrie St. Louis .

, and . Two-time Grammy Award-winning international soprano Angel Blue

The National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

Will We Get Fireworks During "A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration"? The big event will feature the biggest live fireworks show ever over George Washington's Mount Vernon, the home of America's first president, with a special patriotic performance by multi-platinum recording artist Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman).

What Else Can We Expect During "A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration"? We're glad you asked:

A salute to the groundbreaking Artemis II mission and crew that inspired people across the country and the world. This segment will be introduced by Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise and will highlight America's space program's contribution to some of the most landmark events over the course of our nation's 250-year history. The tribute will feature the Artemis II crew astronauts: Commander Reid Wiseman , Pilot Victor Glover , and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen .

and will highlight America's space program's contribution to some of the most landmark events over the course of our nation's 250-year history. The tribute will feature the Artemis II crew astronauts: Commander , Pilot , and Mission Specialists and . A special performance by Trace Adkins honoring 250 years of the courage and sacrifice of our military men and women and their families, and the exclusive television debut of his brand-new song "American Made," an uplifting anthem honoring the patriotism, ideals, and contributions of generations of Americans.

honoring 250 years of the courage and sacrifice of our military men and women and their families, and the exclusive television debut of his brand-new song "American Made," an uplifting anthem honoring the patriotism, ideals, and contributions of generations of Americans. A tribute to Team USA's Olympic athletes, featuring Olympians and Paralympians who competed at the Winter Games, with a musical salute from the National Symphony Orchestra to America's Milano-Cortina athletes and a look ahead to the upcoming 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

A stirring rendition of the "1812 Overture" accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery, an event tradition.

Patriotic favorites performed by The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, and The Joint Armed Forces Chorus will cap off the concert finale and dazzling fireworks display.

In addition, the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington, and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music will also be part of the concert event.

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