Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: a different world

A Different World Official Trailer: Welcome Back to Hillman College!

Hitting Netflix on September 24th, here's the official trailer for Showrunner Felicia Pride's Maleah Joi Moon-starring A Different World.

With only a little more than a month to go until Director/EP Debbie Allen and Showrunner/EP Felicia Pride's Maleah Joi Moon (Hell's Kitchen)-starring A Different World hits Netflix screens on September 24th, we're getting our best look yet at what the sequel series has to offer. Along with the release of the official trailer (waiting for you below), we've also updated the gallery to include about a dozen more images that were released alongside the trailer:

Moon's Deborah is the free-spirited, well-intentioned yet rebellious youngest child of Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy's original characters, Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. The series follows Deborah as she begins her freshman year at her HBCU alma mater and struggles to escape the shadow of her parents. She sets out to build her own legacy – while having the time of her life – alongside a whole new generation of Hillman's best and brightest.

Joining Guy and Hardison from the original series are Darryl M. Bell (A Different World, School Daze) as Ron Johnson, Cree Summer (A Different World, Atlantis: The Lost Empire) as Freddie Brooks, Ajai Sanders (Phat Tuesdays, Two Degrees, Are We There Yet?) as Gina Deveaux, Karen Malina White (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Malcolm & Eddie) as Charmaine Brown, Charnele Brown (Old Gray Mare, The Reading, A Different World) as Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer, Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, What's Love Got to Do with It, GOAT) as Professor Davenport, Dawnn Lewis (A Different World, Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor, Glynn Turman (A Different World, In Treatment) as Colonel Bradford Taylor, and Jada Pinkett Smith (Girls Trip) as Lena James.

And here's a look at the new faces set to join the sequel series when it debuts on Netflix this fall:

Alijah Kai Haggins ( Everybody Hates Chris ) as Rashida

( ) as Rashida Cornell Young IV ( Doing Life ) as Shaquille

( ) as Shaquille Jordan Aaron Hall ( The Idea of You ) as Amir

( ) as Amir Kennedi Reece ( Charged ) as Hazel

( ) as Hazel Chibuikem Uche ( One of Us Is Lying ) as Kojo

( ) as Kojo Cliff "Method Man" Smith ( PowerBook II , Godfather of Harlem , The Wire ) as Coach Coles

( , , ) as Coach Coles Norman Nixon Jr . ( Grey's Anatomy , Haus of Vicious , The Ms. Pat Show ) as Professor Baptiste

. ( , , ) as Professor Baptiste Vincent Jamal Hooper ( Chicago Med , Shots Fired ) as Ellington

( , ) as Ellington Elijah J. Roberts ( Night Swim ) as Jalen

( ) as Jalen Renee Harrison ( All American: Homecoming , The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat , Law and Order: SVU ) as Candace

( , , ) as Candace Famecia Ward ( Blue Bloods , Curse of War, Fear Lake Lanier ) as Nellie Gaines

( , ) as Nellie Gaines Dasan Frazier ( Straw , Law & Order , The Ms. Pat Show ) as Xavier

( , , ) as Xavier Tichina Arnold ( The Neighborhood , Martin ) as Darlene Duvall

( , ) as Darlene Duvall Joshua Suiter ( All's Fair ) as Andre

( ) as Andre Raven Goodwin (Grotesquerie, Single Black Female) as Dr. Brooklyn Boyer

With A Different World set to hit Netflix on September 24th, fans are getting a look at who has been tapped to follow in the footsteps of Phoebe Snow, Aretha Franklin, and Boyz II Men to offer their rendition of the classic sitcom theme song. "Singing this iconic theme song for 'A Different World' means everything to me. It was one of those shows that I had to watch every time it came on. I remember the song and how it made me feel," Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Brandy (Brandy Norwood) shared. While the song is set to kick off each episode of the upcoming season, Netflix released a sneak peek – which you can check out below.

Original series director and producer Debbie Allen is returning as executive producer and will direct three episodes (including the series opener). Original series writers Reggie Rock Bythewood (Get on the Bus, Swagger) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love & Basketball) return as executive producers, alongside Mandy Summers (That '90s Show, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh) and Tom Werner (The Connors, Rosanne, A Different World).

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