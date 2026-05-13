Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: a different world

A Different World Sequel Series Wraps Production, Set for Fall 2026

Along with a key art poster, Netflix announced that the A Different World sequel series had wrapped production and would premiere this fall.

Article Summary Netflix says the A Different World sequel series has wrapped production in Atlanta and is set to premiere in fall 2026.

Maleah Joi Moon stars as Deborah, daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, starting her own Hillman journey.

The new A Different World follows Deborah’s freshman year as she chases her own legacy beyond her famous parents.

Debbie Allen directs the opener and returns as EP, with Felicia Pride leading the A Different World sequel series.

Netflix had some good news to share regarding Director/EP Debbie Allen and Showrunner/EP Felicia Pride's (Grey's Anatomy, Bel-Air) A Different World sequel series. Not only has production wrapped in Atlanta, but the streaming service also dropped a very cool key art poster as well as a release window: Fall 2026. Maleah Joi Moon (Hell's Kitchen) stars as Deborah, the free-spirited, well-intentioned yet rebellious youngest child of Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy's original characters, Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. The series follows Deborah as she enters her freshman year at her HBCU alma mater and finds it difficult to escape the shadow of her parents. She sets out to build her own legacy — while having the time of her life — alongside a whole new generation of Hillman's best and brightest.

Joining Guy and Hardison from the original series are Darryl M. Bell (A Different World, School Daze) as Ron Johnson, Cree Summer (A Different World, Atlantis: The Lost Empire) as Freddie Brooks, Ajai Sanders (Phat Tuesdays, Two Degrees, Are We There Yet?) as Gina Deveaux, Karen Malina White (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Malcolm & Eddie) as Charmaine Brown, Charnele Brown (Old Gray Mare, The Reading, A Different World) as Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer, Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, What's Love Got to Do with It, GOAT) as Professor Davenport, Dawnn Lewis (A Different World, Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor, Glynn Turman (A Different World, In Treatment) as Colonel Bradford Taylor, and Jada Pinkett Smith (Girls Trip) as Lena James.

And here's a look at the new faces set to join the sequel series when it debuts on Netflix this fall:

Alijah Kai Haggins ( Everybody Hates Chris ) as Rashida

( ) as Rashida Cornell Young IV ( Doing Life ) as Shaquille

( ) as Shaquille Jordan Aaron Hall ( The Idea of You ) as Amir

( ) as Amir Kennedi Reece ( Charged ) as Hazel

( ) as Hazel Chibuikem Uche ( One of Us Is Lying ) as Kojo

( ) as Kojo Cliff "Method Man" Smith ( PowerBook II , Godfather of Harlem , The Wire ) as Coach Coles

( , , ) as Coach Coles Norman Nixon Jr . ( Grey's Anatomy , Haus of Vicious , The Ms. Pat Show ) as Professor Baptiste

. ( , , ) as Professor Baptiste Vincent Jamal Hooper ( Chicago Med , Shots Fired ) as Ellington

( , ) as Ellington Elijah J. Roberts ( Night Swim ) as Jalen

( ) as Jalen Renee Harrison ( All American: Homecoming , The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat , Law and Order: SVU ) as Candace

( , , ) as Candace Famecia Ward ( Blue Bloods , Curse of War, Fear Lake Lanier ) as Nellie Gaines

( , ) as Nellie Gaines Dasan Frazier ( Straw , Law & Order , The Ms. Pat Show ) as Xavier

( , , ) as Xavier Tichina Arnold ( The Neighborhood , Martin ) as Darlene Duvall

( , ) as Darlene Duvall Joshua Suiter ( All's Fair ) as Andre

( ) as Andre Raven Goodwin (Grotesquerie, Single Black Female) as Dr. Brooklyn Boyer

Original series director and producer Debbie Allen is returning as executive producer and will direct three episodes (including the series opener). Original series writers Reggie Rock Bythewood (Get on the Bus, Swagger) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love & Basketball) return as executive producers, alongside Mandy Summers (That '90s Show, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh) and Tom Werner (The Connors, Rosanne, A Different World).

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