Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling

A Message to All the Ex-WWE Stars That Are Now Free Agents

The Chadster explains why former WWE stars becoming free agents is all Tony Khan's fault and why they should wait for WWE forever. So unfair! 😡🦝

Article Summary WWE free agents should honor WWE forever, not let Tony Khan lure them to AEW three days before AEW Redemption.

Aleister Black, Santos Escobar, and Motor City Machine Guns joining AEW would literally stab Triple H right in the back.

WWE gave these released stars a sacred loyalty test, but AEW and Tony Khan don’t understand the wrestling business.

Even Vincent K. Raccoon knows WWE rules, AEW stinks, and Tony Khan is obsessed with ruining The Chadster’s life.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡 The Chadster has some truly devastating news to report today, and it's all Tony Khan's fault, as usual. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as reported by Cageside Seats and WhatCulture, a dozen former WWE superstars became free agents at midnight on July 23, 2026, after their so-called 90-day release windows expired. 😤😤😤

These wrestlers were among those who departed WWE following the post-WrestleMania roster adjustments on April 24, 2026, as The Chadster's no-good brother The Bradster reported at the time. The list of newly freed wrestlers reportedly includes Bo Dallas (who performed as Uncle Howdy), Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Kairi Sane, Santos Escobar, Zoey Stark, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Now, The Chadster knows what you're thinking, because The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists left in wrestling. 📰📰📰 You're probably wondering why The Chadster is so cheesed off about wrestlers becoming free agents after WWE chose to part ways with them. Well, let The Chadster explain something that Tony Khan and his AEW sycophants will never understand: just because WWE released these superstars doesn't mean they should go work somewhere else! 😠😠😠

The Chadster knows that WWE's 90-day post-release non-compete window was a beautiful, paid meditation period where these wrestlers could reflect on what an honor it was to work for WWE in the first place. 🙏🙏🙏 The most respectful thing any of them could do now is continue that reflection period indefinitely, keeping their phones charged and their email inboxes refreshed, waiting patiently for Triple H to decide he needs them again. That's what true loyalty looks like! 💪💪💪

But does Tony Khan respect that? Of course not! 😤😤😤 The Chadster has no doubt that Tony Khan is literally salivating right now, rubbing his grubby little hands together, preparing to swoop in and offer these WWE-trained superstars contracts just to spite The Chadster personally. And the timing? AEW Redemption is scheduled for July 26, 2026, at the Bell Centre in Montreal—just THREE DAYS after these wrestlers became free agents. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡 That can't be a coincidence. Tony Khan clearly scheduled that pay-per-view specifically to cheese The Chadster off by potentially debuting former WWE talent.

Take Aleister Black, for example. The Chadster previously celebrated when Black returned to WWE, because it proved that WWE handles returns masterfully while AEW just lets wrestlers coast on the notoriety WWE generously gifted them. 🎁🎁🎁 Now Black is free again, and if he even THINKS about going back to AEW as Malakai Black or whatever disrespectful name he used there, he will have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. Black should be proving his loyalty by staying available for another WWE return or maybe helping to fight AEW by wrestling for pennies in TNA, not running into Tony Khan's arms like some kind of wrestling traitor! 🔪🔪🔪

And don't even get The Chadster started on the Motor City Machine Guns! 🏍️🏍️🏍️ The Chadster praised Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley during their wonderful on WWE SmackDown because they brought professional precision to WWE's tag division, unlike the chaotic mess that passes for tag team wrestling in AEW. Now they've posted some YouTube video teasing mystery contract offers, and everyone is speculating they'll show up at AEW Redemption. If Sabin and Shelley contaminate the sacred WWE polish they received by going to AEW, they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤬🤬🤬

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤😤😤

Then there's the Wyatt Sicks situation. Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy were all part of that incredible, spooky WWE presentation that The Chadster absolutely loved on SmackDown because of WWE's controlled, professionally overproduced format. 👻👻👻 These wrestlers should be sitting at home right now, protecting the mystique of their WWE-trademarked characters, waiting for WWE to decide when their spooky powers are appropriate for television again, probably for a one-off cameo during the Halloween season. Instead, they're out there as free agents, probably fielding calls from Tony Khan, who will inevitably book them in some garbage indie-style match that disrespects everything WWE built for them.

Speaking of disrespect, The Chadster needs to talk about Santos Escobar's recent comments. According to NoDQ, Escobar posted a message directed at Paul Levesque and Nick Khan that included the line: "Watch me, Paul and Nick." 😱😱😱 This is exactly the kind of entitled attitude that's ruining wrestling! WWE gave Escobar the opportunity of a lifetime, and instead of graciously waiting for WWE to maybe bring him back someday, he's out here making ominous statements like he has something to prove. If he signs with AEW, he'll be just another example of someone who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back.

The Chadster was discussing this situation last night with Vincent K. Raccoon here in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🦝🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon chittered sadly when The Chadster explained that all these wrestlers might end up in AEW, and then he brought The Chadster half of an old hot dog he found behind the dumpster at the 7-Eleven down the street. Linda Raccoon and the baby raccoons—Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon—all gathered around while The Chadster watched an old VHS tape of WrestleMania X-Seven, and they all chittered appreciatively at the professional WWE presentation. 📼📼📼

But when The Chadster tried to explain the situation to them using a worn copy of the WWE Encyclopedia The Chadster found in the Blockbuster Video's reference section, little Shane Raccoon actually hissed at the mention of Tony Khan's name! Even the raccoons understand what Tony Khan is doing to the wrestling business! 🦝😡🦝

The Chadster also needs to point out what objective wrestling journalism expert Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just yesterday: "Look, when WWE releases talent, they're doing those wrestlers a favor by freeing them from the burden of guaranteed employment and creative direction. If those wrestlers then turn around and accept work from a competing promotion instead of waiting respectfully for WWE to need some warm bodies again, they're showing that they never truly appreciated WWE's vision in the first place. Tony Khan just doesn't understand that sometimes the greatest gift you can give a wrestler is unemployment." 🎙️🎙️🎙️ See? Even Eric Bischoff, who has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, understands that these free agents are making a huge mistake if they don't just sit at home and wait for WWE forever.

The Chadster is so cheesed off about this that The Chadster can barely enjoy the half-empty can of Seagram's Escapes Spiked that Hunter Raccoon found in the dumpster behind the Applebee's and brought back as a gift this morning. 🍺🍺🍺

The bottom line is this: WWE didn't "release" these wrestlers—WWE gave them a sacred test of loyalty. 🙏🙏🙏 The correct response is to sit at home indefinitely, keep refreshing email, proving you deserve WWE's love by refusing employment anywhere that might compete with WWE. If even one of these twelve free agents signs with AEW, especially with AEW Redemption happening this Sunday, it'll be proof that Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster and will stop at nothing to ruin The Chadster's life even further. 😡😡😡

Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and let these wrestlers make the right choice: staying home and being grateful for their time in WWE instead of betraying the wrestling business by working for his inferior promotion. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬

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