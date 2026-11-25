Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl, thanksgiving

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving: SNL's Best Turkey Day Sketches

Before A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving hits NBC tonight at 9 pm ET, here's a look back at some of SNL's classic Thanksgiving sketches.

Article Summary NBC airs A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving tonight at 9 pm ET, serving up two hours of classic SNL Turkey Day sketches.

Saturday Night Live's Thanksgiving roundup spans 50-plus seasons, from beloved holiday chaos to sharply weird family feasts.

SNL also spotlights Cut for Time gems like Thanksgivies, Thanksgiving Dinner, and Thanksgiving Foods.

Saturday Night Live returns December 5 with Amanda Seyfried, followed by Robert De Niro and Timothée Chalamet.

Just because NBC's Saturday Night Live is on break for Thanksgiving doesn't mean that the long-running live sketch comedy and music show isn't going to find a little time to reflect back on some of the best Thanksgiving-themed sketches to hit our screens over the past 50+ years. Set to hit NBC tonight at 9 pm ET (following the live Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade special), the two-hour special A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving will highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches. To help set the mood, we're offering a rundown of holiday sketches from over the course of SNL's 50-season run, followed by a look at three "Cut for Time" sketches from previous seasons:

And don't forget that SNL will be wrapping up the year beginning on December 5th – here's a look at who's on tap:

December 5th: Amanda Seyfried & Don Toliver

December 12th: Robert De Niro & Slayyyter

December 19th: Timothée Chalamet and Charli xcx

SNL Thanksgiving Cut for Time Sketches

In "Thanksgivies" (2010: Season 36), we have an awards show honoring family members who ruined Thanksgiving dinner that starred Bill Hader, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Wiig, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, Taran Killam, Kenan Thompson, and Bobby Moynihan. In "Thanksgiving Dinner" (2012: Season 38), an odd woman (Kate McKinnon) shows up uninvited at her co-worker's (Nasim Pedrad) family Thanksgiving dinner – and then the woman's frantic husband (Jeremy Renner) shows up. In "Thanksgiving Foods" (2016: Season 42), Wisten Kriig (Wiig), Marcus (Thompson), and Darnell (Moynihan) can't wait to discover what their unique Thanksgiving table has in store for them this year. Here's a look at those three "Cut For Time" sketches spotlighting those aspects of Thanksgiving that don't tend to make it into a Hallmark card:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live returns in fall 2026 for its 52nd season of laughs, surprises, and standout performances. Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor that reflects politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest music stars to its stage for innovative, viral performances.

Season 52 Main Players: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Jane Wickline.

Season 52 Featured Players: Saidah Belo-Osagie, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Grace Reiter, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Season 52 Head Writers: Alison Gates, Erik Kenward, Streeter Seidell, and Kent Sublette.

Season 52 Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker

Season 52 Supervising Writers: Dan Bulla, Jake Nordwind, and Will Stephen.

Season 52 Writers: Bam Alston, Jack Bensinger, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Tucker Flodman, Jimmy Fowlie, Maxwell Gay, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Allie Levitan, Claire McFadden, Lorne Michaels, Ceara O'Sullivan, Moss Perricone, Chase Rosenberg, Jo Sunday, Carl Tart, Asha Ward, and Maddie Wiener.

Season 52 "Weekend Update" Head Writer: Pete Schultz

Season 52 "Weekend Update" Writers & Producers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima, and Scott Weinstein.

Season 52 Head of Talent Department: Keri Powers, who was promoted to lead the team responsible for host, musical guest, and guest star bookings.

Season 52 Producer: Rebecca Schwartz, who was promoted for her efforts in supporting the show's cast and production team.

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