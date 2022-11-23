A Stunned Beavis And Butt-Head Hit Auction Today

We have another Beavis and Butt-Head auction today on Heritage. Mike Judge's iconic MTV cartoon featured two iconic couch potatoes who were truly the world's first music video reactors. The two would sit, talk to each other over music videos MST3K style, and snicker. Now, Beavis and Butt-Head have been jettisoned into the modern era with the new Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe film as well as a follow-up, ongoing animated series, but the nostalgia for the original iteration of this cartoon still remains. Check out today's listing featuring a stunned Butt-Head in both animation drawing form and completed production cels.

The animation drawing showcases the base sketch used for the production cel.

"Butt-Head, is it normal for the inside of your bunghole to itch?" "Beavis, it's not even normal to ask!" This kind of dialog made this animated show controversial in its day, but you gotta admit it's funny! Here are two original hand-painted 12 field production cels of our favorite no-account cartoon stars, Butt-Head (in the AC/DC tee) and Beavis (in the Metallica shirt) from MTV's long-running series. Approximate figure sizes are 6". The cels have been taped (with removable blue tape) to a print "couch" background, for presentation purposes. With the cels are original animation drawings that are close in image to the cels; both drawings have some minor paper loss from cel contact, each away from the image. Cels have minor handling wear. Good to Very Good condition.

Fans of Beavis and Butt-Head can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this awesome group of production cels and animation drawings.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.