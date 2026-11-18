Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki, Supernatural

A Supernatural Revival? Jared Padalecki Has Some Thoughts on That

Jared Padalecki returned to the topic of a possible Supernatural revival, sharing how he would want it set up and when it should take place.

When it comes to the chances of Eric Kripke-created Supernatural making a return, original series stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have made it clear that it's more a matter of "when" than "if." As part of a larger profile interview with Collider, Padalecki returned to the topic of Supernatural and feelings on a possible return. Spoiler? With personal and professional interests now in play, the days of 15-20+-episode seasons are over. That said, Padalecki looked to the revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as a possible blueprint. "Ideally, for me, it would look something like the Gilmore Girls reboot. Like four 90-minute episodes. We'll shoot it in two months or three months," Padalecki offered. "I don't think any of us want to do Supernatural like we did, Seasons 1–15. We're each at different points in our lives. We all have kids or are married. So, nine months out of the year is a lot to dedicate when you have a kid who's about to get a driver's license and a kid who's about to be a teenager."

As for what the return run would look like, Padalecki knows right off the bat what it can't be. "The one thing we cannot do is a prequel, because we look a lot older than we did 25 years ago, or 21 years ago," he explained. If it were his call, Padalecki would have the action pick up some time after the series finale, "Carry On." He added, "Spoiler alert for those who haven't seen it yet, but Sam and Dean pass away, and I don't know exactly where I would want it to go, but in my head, Sam and Dean wake up, and they're on Earth. They don't know why they're back on Earth. They don't know how they got there, and there's something they have to figure out and take care of."

In this June 2024 clip from Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast, Padalecki explained how they're not looking for another 15-year run- or even a 5-year run- but would like to handle their return the same way Gilmore Girls handled it. Essentially, a revival/sequel series (not a reboot) that would continue things from the original universe – but more of a contained story with a limited number of episodes:

Are we getting closer to a #Supernatural reboot? This + so much more on this week's episode of my podcast, "I've Never Said This Before," with the lovely @jarpad and @GenPadalecki. We have so much fun, but we also go really deep. These two are quite special. Listen here:

Apple:… pic.twitter.com/i6vqK6VZpK — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) June 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!