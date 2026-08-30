Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: aaa, NXXT, wwe

AAA Ola de Calor & NXT Heatwave Preview: WWE's "All In" Alternatives?

Remember: WWE's AAA and NXT shows, which are not meant to counter-program AEW All In since the WWE doesn't consider AEW competition... right?

Article Summary WWE counter-programs AEW All In 2026 with AAA Ola de Calor and NXT Heatwave, despite insisting AEW is no competition.

AAA Ola de Calor leans on Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano contract signing and a Penta-Fenix-Dragon Lee six-man.

WWE AAA also crowns a new Latin American Champion, with Vikingo sidelined, plus tag title and contender matches.

WWE NXT Heatwave features Tony D'Angelo's Fatal 4-Way title defense and a card built to stir buzz opposite AEW.

If they've said it once, they've said it every chance they get: WWE doesn't consider AEW competition. Not once, not ever! They say they don't watch it or view them as any kind of threat. 100% not in their list of things they care about… Which is totally why it's a complete coincidence that the company put together not one, but TWO shows to air opposite AEW All In: London 2026 today.

Quite literally, the #1 wrestling company on the planet counter-programmed against the #2 company today. But they're not confident enough in their own product to do it, so we get the Scrapple version of two PLE's today for those diehard fans who just have to support anything TKO-owned without question and can't bear to watch AEW's biggest PPV of the year. The first one is AAA's Ola de Calor, live from the thrilling location of Edinburgh, Texas, kicking off at 12 pm ET (same time as All In: London 2026 starts). The second being NXT's Heatwave, borrowing its name from ECW lore and also taking place in Edinburgh, immediately following AAA at 3pm ET, with a runtime to cover whatever else AEW might air that night.

AAA Ola de Calor

Going over the two rundowns below, we'll start with AAA's Ola de Calor, which is really being held together by a match and a contract signing, and it's so out of place that the latter will be the main event. Which we can understand, El Grande Americano is absolutely over with the AAA audience, signing paperwork would get him cheered. But the six-man featuring Penta, Rey Fénix, & Dragon Lee should be your closing segment. The rest of this show has been thrown together like someone planning a last-minute dinner, hoping people show up and enjoy the food they put together with zero prep. The only thing that looks interesting after the last two items is the Latin American Championship match, where no matter what, we're getting a new champion to replace Vikingo after his knee injury.

Triplemania AAA Mega Championship Contract Signing

AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio makes AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano official.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Penta, Rey Fénix & Dragon Lee vs. Daga, Angel Garza, and Berto of Los Perros del Mal

Vacant AAA Latin American Championship Match

Damian Priest vs. La Parka vs. Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. El Fiscal

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match

The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. Los Americanos (Rayo & Bravo Americano)

Triplemanía No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match

A Gauntlet Match will establish the No. 1 Contender to Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer.

Triple Threat AAA Cruiserweight Title No. 1 Contender's Match

Jack Cartwheel vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Mini Vikingo

El Carnicero makes his debut

Meanwhile, over on the NXT side, Heatwave looks a little more interesting, if for nothing else than that it, too, was a bunch of pieces thrown together in a blender with no plan, and they hope you enjoy the smoothie they put together. Honestly, if they REALLY wanted to mess with everyone, including AEW, they'd go for broke and change every championship on this card. They literally have nothing to lose, because if you think about it, they're putting at least a third of this show up against Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay. The only thing that's going to make wrestling fans on the fence between the two companies take a look is if you start creating online buzz and build toward the main event. Speaking of which, Tony D'Angelo has been doing okay in the role, but we need a new champion, and you literally have three other people who would excel in it. We'll see how gutsy or by-the-numbers WWE truly is by day's end.

WWE NXT Heatwave

NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Tony D'Angelo (c) vs. Zilla Fatu vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cruz Montana

NXT Women's Championship Match

Kendal Grey (c) vs. Kelani Jordan

NXT North American Championship Match

Myles Borne (c) vs. Jackson Drake

Title Unification Match

NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria vs. WWE Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair vs. Kali Armstrong

Tag Team Match

NXT North American Champion Myles Borne & Tavion Heights vs. Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes

Submission Match

Jaida Parker vs. Nattie

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