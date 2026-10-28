Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Crashes Ava's "Halloween Party": S06E04 Preview

Ava's exclusive "Halloween Party" doesn't stay that way in tonight's episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary. Here's a look!

Article Summary Abbott Elementary returns tonight with Season 6, Episode 4, "Halloween Party," and Ava’s exclusive bash won’t stay exclusive for long.

After last week’s standout Janine moments, the new Abbott Elementary episode teases more chaos, laughs, and Halloween mischief.

ABC is keeping Abbott Elementary spoilers tight, holding back images and blurring costumes to preserve the episode’s surprises.

The "Halloween Party" preview reveals Ava hosting, while Janine and Jacob grow suspicious of Gregory in tonight’s story.

It's a tough call. Do we like "Drunk & Doesn't Give a F**k" Janine (Quinta Brunson) or "High as F**k" Janine? We assumed it would always be the former, but last week's episode now makes a strong case for the latter. After an outing that had a number of Emmy Award-worthy moments, ABC and series star-executive producer Brunson's Abbott Elementary returns tonight with S06E04: "Halloween Party." If there were ever good signs that we're in for a real treat, look no further than the fact that ABC is holding back on an image gallery for tonight's holiday-themed episode – and even blurring out the costumes that will be in play. Well, we will happily say that the "less is more" approach worked – and with that in mind, here's our updated preview for "Halloween Party":

Abbott Elementary S06E04: "Halloween Party" Preview

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 4: "Halloween Party" – Ava hosts an exclusive Halloween party, and Janine and Jacob get suspicious of Gregory. Written by Joya McCroy.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

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