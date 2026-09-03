Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Goes "Schoolhouse Rock!" Route for Season 6 Teaser

ABC and series star/EP Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary went the "Schoolhouse Rock!" route with its Season 6 promo - here's a look!

Article Summary Abbott Elementary Season 6 gets a clever Schoolhouse Rock!-style teaser, turning the ABC comedy’s return into must-see TV.

The animated promo has Abbott Elementary’s core team singing “Underfunded,” blending sharp humor with the show’s school theme.

A standout joke highlights the power of the number seven, even as Abbott Elementary is officially returning for Season 6.

ABC sets Abbott Elementary Season 6 for Wednesday, October 7, with the playful teaser already emerging as a fall TV favorite.

Despite what your calendars are telling you, summer is over and the fall season is underway – at least, when it comes to the television season. Since September kicked in, we've been getting wave after wave of news, previews, updates, and more. So when we say that the animated teaser for ABC and series star/executive producer Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary Season 6 really left an impression, we're not kidding. Channeling the beloved "Schoolhouse Rock!" and its series of animated insights for kids, the cast's animated dopplegangers sing about being "Underfunded" before being reminded of just how powerfully important the number "7" can be (spoiler: the show's core team consists of seven members). This is easily our frontrunner for best fall promo so far…

With ABC's Emmy Award-winning series returning for its sixth season (not seventh, like the teaser reads below) on Wednesday, October 7th, here's a look at the animated teaser that was released on Thursday:

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!