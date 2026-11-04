Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, James Talarico

Abbott Elementary Now "Talarico Elementary" (At Least For Tonight)

In honor of James Talarico's win over Ken Paxton, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson is giving the ABC series a "name change" for the night.

Article Summary Abbott Elementary gets a one-night “Talarico Elementary” rename after Quinta Brunson salutes James Talarico’s win.

James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in a major Texas Senate flip, marking a rare Democratic statewide victory.

The post frames Talarico’s upset as a huge blow to Trump, MAGA, and GOP power after the 2026 midterm results.

Quinta Brunson’s quick Abbott Elementary social media response turns a political win into a buzzy TV pop culture moment.

In case you hadn't heard, the Democrats hit Trump, MAGA, and their GOP lackeys with "blue meteorite" on Tuesday during the U.S. midterm elections, flipping both the House and Senate and locking down some prime state-level positions of power. One of the dozens of highlights was James Talarico, who defeated Republican Ken Paxton to flip a crucial U.S. Senate seat to blue. The win was impressive for a number of reasons. Talarico is the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in the notoriously red Texas in nearly 40 years (Lloyd Bentsen did it in 1988) – and he did it despite Elon Musk dumping a whole lot of money into the state, and Paxton and his cronies leaving steaming piles of cheap shots, name-calling, and blatant lies along the way. In other words? Good guys win. Bad guys lose. In fact, Talarico's beatdown on Paxton was so impressive that series creator Quinta Brunson is changing the name of her award-winning series Abbott Elementary to "Talarico Elementary" – at least, for one night and the sake of a great social media response. Here's a look:

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

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