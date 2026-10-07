Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Returns Tonight! S06E01: "Jungle Classroom" Preview

Along with a preview of ABC's Abbott Elementary S06E01: "Jungle Classroom," we look ahead to S06E02: "Check-Ins" and S06E03: "Tryouts."

Article Summary Abbott Elementary returns tonight with Season 6, as Jungle Classroom kicks off major changes across the school.

S06E01 finds Gregory and Ava adjusting to a new dynamic while Janine revamps her classroom and Melissa fights back.

Abbott Elementary S06E02, Check-Ins, has Gregory juggling two roles as Jacob, Melissa, Barbara, and Janine face challenges.

S06E03, Tryouts, spotlights the step team, a special ed course for Melissa and Barbara, and a new substitute.

Change is in the air as the sixth season of ABC and series star/executive producer Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary gets underway tonight. We've got new leadership dynamics, classroom makeovers, and a whole lot more on the way. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, image gallery, and more for S06E01: "Jungle Classroom." In addition, we dig deeper into Season 6 with official overviews for S06E02: "Check-Ins" and S06E03: "Tryouts."

Abbott Elementary Season 6: S06E01 – S06E03 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 1: "Jungle Classroom" – Gregory and Ava adjust to a new dynamic, while Barbara turns to Jacob for help. Meanwhile, Janine gives her classroom a makeover, and Melissa works to win hers back.

@abbottelementaryabc It's the first day of school, and Principal Ava has a few announcements! 📢 Tune in to #AbbottElementary tonight at 8:30/7:30c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – Abbott Elementary

@abbottelementaryabc Wednesday, school is back in session at Abbott Elementary. Join us on ABC at 8:30/7:30c, and stream next day on Hulu! 🦜 ♬ original sound – Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 2: "Check-Ins" – Gregory juggles the demands of his two roles, while Jacob and Melissa struggle to compromise. Meanwhile, Barbara manages a delicate situation with a student, and Janine checks in with Courtney.

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 3: "Tryouts" – The step team tries out for a major competition, Melissa and Barbara take a special ed certification course, while Janine, Gregory and Jacob welcome a new substitute.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

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