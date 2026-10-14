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Abbott Elementary S06E02: "Check-Ins" Preview: Gregory's Stressed

Gregory's stressing in tonight's episode of ABC's Abbott Elementary, S06E02: "Check-Ins." Plus, we look ahead to S06E03 and S06E04.

Article Summary Abbott Elementary S06E02 “Check-Ins” puts Gregory under pressure as he struggles to balance two demanding roles.

Jacob and Melissa clash over compromise in “Check-Ins,” while Barbara handles a delicate student situation.

Janine checks in with Courtney in Abbott Elementary Episode 2 as the staff keeps adjusting to a changed school year.

Plus, a quick Abbott Elementary preview of S06E03 “Tryouts” and S06E04 “Halloween Party” teases more chaos ahead.

Welcome back to ur weekly preview of the sixth season of ABC and series star & executive producer Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary. In S06E02: "Check-Ins," our team continues adjusting to a new school year that's brought more change than ever. That includes Gregory (Tyler James Williams), who's learning quickly (and the hard way) that juggling the demands of his now two positions of responsibility isn't as easy to plan out and schedule as he thought. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more, stick around for the overviews for S06E03: "Tryouts" and S06E04: "Halloween Party."

Abbott Elementary Season 6: S06E02 – S06E04 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 2: "Check-Ins" – Gregory juggles the demands of his two roles, while Jacob and Melissa struggle to compromise. Meanwhile, Barbara manages a delicate situation with a student, and Janine checks in with Courtney.

@abbottelementaryabc Things are going great this week at Abbott. Watch a new episode of #AbbottElementary Wednesday at 8:30/7:30c on ABC. Stream on Hulu ♬ original sound – Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 3: "Tryouts" – The step team tries out for a major competition, Melissa and Barbara take a special ed certification course, while Janine, Gregory, and Jacob welcome a new substitute.

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 4: "Halloween Party" – Ava hosts an exclusive Halloween party, and Janine and Jacob get suspicious of Gregory.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

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