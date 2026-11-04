Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary S06E05 Preview: Janine Gets Some "Courtney" Time

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, S06E05: "Courtney," we have an early look at S06E06: "Competition."

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead this season with ABC and series star-executive producer Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary. After wrapping up the Halloween season last week, the crew is back this week with S06E05: "Courtney," who Janine (Brunson) gets to spend some quality time with tonight. Meanwhile, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) team up to confront a teacher on an issue – and we're not quite sure what Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) are up to??? Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode – followed by the official overview for S06E06: "Competition."

Abbott Elementary S06E05: "Courtney" & S06E06: "Competition"

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 5: "Courtney" – Gregory and Melissa come together to address an issue with a teacher, while Janine spends time with Courtney. Written by Kate Peterman.

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 6: "Competition" – Ava recruits Janine to prepare the step team for a competition, and Melissa calls in a favor for Gregory. Written by Garrett Werner.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

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