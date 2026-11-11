Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary S06E06: "Competition" Preview: Can Janine Step Up?

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC and series creator Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, S06E06: "Competition."

Article Summary Abbott Elementary S06E06 “Competition” puts Janine front and center as Ava taps her to prep the school step team.

The official ABC preview teases high stakes for the team as Janine tries to prove she can lead under pressure.

Melissa turns to Gregory for a favor, adding a potentially messy side story to tonight’s Abbott Elementary.

Catch the episode overview, teaser, and trailer for Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 6 before it airs tonight.

It's competition time, folks! Will Janine (Quinta Brunson) and the school's step team rise to the occasion? Meanwhile, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) needs a favor from Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Anyone else worried about the implications of that last line? All of that and more is in play as we head into tonight's episode of ABC and series creator Brunson's award-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary, S06E06: "Competition." Here's a look at the official overview, preview image, trailer, and more:

Abbott Elementary S06E06: "Competition" Preview

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 6: "Competition" – Ava recruits Janine to prepare the step team for a competition, and Melissa calls in a favor for Gregory. Written by Garrett Werner.

It's time to step up. 👏 Watch an all-new #AbbottElementary Wednesday at 8:30/7:30c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/uPZv3vhScM — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) November 10, 2026

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

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