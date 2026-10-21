Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Season 6: Here's Your S06E03: "Tryouts" Preview

Along with a preview of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary S06E03: "Tryouts," we take an early look at S06E04: "Halloween Party."

Article Summary Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 3 “Tryouts” gets a full preview, including the official synopsis and new trailer.

“Tryouts” spotlights the step team, Melissa and Barbara’s special ed course, and a buzzworthy new substitute.

ABC’s Abbott Elementary also offers an early Season 6 Episode 4 tease as “Halloween Party” heads to October 28.

“Halloween Party” finds Ava throwing an exclusive bash while Janine and Jacob grow suspicious of Gregory.

We're back with our weekly preview of the sixth season of ABC and series star-executive producer Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary. In S06E03: "Tryouts," we've got a step team, a special ed certification course, and a new substitute teacher making headlines among our teachers. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer, we also have a look at the official overview for October 28th's S06E04: "Halloween Party."

Abbott Elementary Season 6: S06E03 & S06E04 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 3: "Tryouts" – The step team tries out for a major competition, Melissa and Barbara take a special ed certification course, while Janine, Gregory, and Jacob welcome a new substitute.

Abbott Elementary Season 6 Episode 4: "Halloween Party" – Ava hosts an exclusive Halloween party, and Janine and Jacob get suspicious of Gregory.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

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