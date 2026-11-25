Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: ABC, disney, fcc

ABC, FCC Respond to Judge's Ruling in First Amendment/Licenses Lawsuit

To no surprise, ABC and the FCC have two very different views on a U.S. District Judge ruling in favor of ABC in its First Amendment lawsuit.

Article Summary ABC scored a First Amendment win as a federal judge blocked the FCC from moving ahead on early license renewals.

Judge Loren AliKhan said ABC is likely to succeed, warning the FCC’s license threat could chill speech.

ABC called the ruling an important free-speech victory, while the FCC blasted the decision and vowed to appeal.

Brendan Carr’s FCC targeted ABC over licenses, DEI, The View, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Trump coverage.

UPDATE: Not long after the news hit that a U.S. District Judge had ruled in favor of Disney-owned ABC in its First Amendment lawsuit against the FCC (original reporting below), both sides have issued statements. "Today's decision is an important victory for the First Amendment. We thank the court for its careful consideration," an ABC News spokesperson shared. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the FCC made it clear that the commission disagrees with the ruling and plans to continue fighting it in the courts. "While we appreciate the district court denying in part Disney's request for preliminary injunctive relief, the portion of the decision granting Disney's motion is wrong on the facts and wrong on the law—as controlling Supreme Court precedent makes clear. The FCC looks forward to prevailing in full on this matter. We will continue to use our lawful authority to hold broadcasters accountable to their public interest obligations," the FCC shared.

ORIGINAL REPORT: If you've been following our coverage over the past few months, you know that Donald Trump's FCC Chair Brendan Carr hasn't exactly been playing nice with Disney and Disney-owned ABC. Carr claimed that ordering Disney to "file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations within 30 days" (Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno) now, instead of in 2028 and 2031, was part of the FCC's investigation into the company's DEI practices. In addition, he targeted the popular daytime talk show The View and late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, calling into question whether the shows should be classified as legitimate news programs and subject to the "Equal Time" rule. Carr even insinuated that ABC's (and other networks') decision not to air Trump's misinformation and conspiracy theories could affect its license renewal process for failing to serve the "public interest."

The Walt Disney Company-owned ABC saw those actions as a "retaliatory campaign" on behalf of the Trump Administration to control free speech, with ABC filing a First Amendment lawsuit against the FCC in federal court, asking for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to halt further action on the early license renewals, and an order that would prohibit the FCC from taking actions "to coerce or threaten" the network "with sanctions in an effort to alter their exercise of editorial discretion." On social media, Trump has repeatedly called on the FCC to revoke ABC's license because he disagreed with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, The View, and ABC News' coverage of him. "Acting through the Federal Communications Commission, the Administration has waged a retaliatory campaign against ABC for a single reason: it disapproves of what ABC broadcasts," the lawsuit stated.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan sided with Disney and ABC, issuing a preliminary injunction prohibiting the FCC from proceeding with its license review and rejecting the FCC's efforts to have the lawsuit dismissed on judicial grounds. Noting that the network was "likely to succeed in their retaliation claim," Judge AliKhan noted, "Given the extreme, indeed existential, nature of the possible penalty Plaintiffs face – loss of their broadcast licenses – the court concludes that early license renewal proceedings create a risk sufficient to chill a broadcaster of ordinary firmness."

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