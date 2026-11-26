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ABC/FCC, South Park & Macy's Parade Delayed: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, ABC/FCC, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Steven Universe, High Potential, DC Studios, and more!
Article Summary
- ABC and the FCC respond after a judge backs ABC in the First Amendment lawsuit over broadcast licenses.
- ABC gets another spotlight as KPop Demon Hunters' Rei Ami lands hosting duties on the network's new music show.
- South Park's "City Endings" brings cyberattack chaos, GTA 6 riffs, and one very dead Kenny to the mix.
- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade shifts to Saturday due to severe weather, with NBC's kickoff special leading in.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, ABC/FCC, Blade Runner 2099, SNL, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Rookie: North, Megan Thee Stallion/KPop Demon Hunters, Steven Universe, Tracker, Marshals, The Pitt, High Potential, DC Studios, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 26th, 2026:
South Park S29E06: "City Endings" Thoughts: GTA 6, Dead Kenny & More
ABC, FCC Respond to Judge's Ruling in First Amendment/Licenses Lawsuit
Blade Runner 2099 Showrunner & Schafer on Hauer Nod, Finale Sequence
South Park Cyberattack? Here's Our S29E06: "City Endings" Preview
Judge Sides with ABC in FCC/First Amendment Lawsuit Over Licenses
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving: SNL's Best Turkey Day Sketches
AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite Preview: Continental Classic Chaos
Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Kicks Off Tonight: Preview
The Rookie: North Star Jay Ellis Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap
Netflix Opens KPop Demon Hunters "KShop" With Megan Thee Stallion
NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game Preview: Packers/Rams, U2 Halftime & More
Steven Universe Voice Actress Zyri Comes Out as Transgender
Hasbro Sets Transformers Movie, Optimus Prime Short YouTube Screening
Severe Weather Moves Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday
Tracker Season 4 Preview: S04E08: "Hide and Seek" Trailer Released
Marshals S02E08: "Bad Medicine" Trailer, S02E09 Image Gallery Released
The Pitt Season 3 Premiering January 7th: Date Announcement Teaser
High Potential S03: Morgan & Karadec Compare Super Bowl LXI Food Notes
DC Studios Fallout: Here's How TV, Film & Comics Can Save The DCU
KPop Demon Hunters' Rei Ami Hosting ABC's New Music Competition Show
Blade Runner 2099 Review: Maybe the Franchise Belongs More on TV
Absolute Batman, Carrie Season 2 & South Park: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…