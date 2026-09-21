Posted in: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, TV | Tagged: cnn, trump

ABC, NBC, CBS & FOX Stand with CNN: Decline Trump Press Pool Coverage

In light of CNN's ban, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, and FOX News will stop covering Trump's events as part of the television press pool.

Article Summary CNN was removed from the White House press pool as Trump escalated bans targeting coverage labeled “fake news.”

ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX joined in solidarity, refusing TV press pool coverage of Trump events after the CNN ban.

The TV pool consortium said no replacement crew will cover designated pool events, including Trump’s UN trip in NYC.

CNN, Politico, and MS NOW sued Trump officials, arguing the White House violated First and Fifth Amendment rights.

This morning, Donald Trump's people removed CNN from the White House press pool, a further escalation of Trump banning the news network, as well as MS NOW and Politico, from the White House over coverage he didn't like and tagged as "fake news." Shortly after, the three news outlets announced that they were suing Trump, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, Secret Service Director Sean Curran, and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for violations of the First and Fifth Amendments, looking to have their access reinstated. In light of CNN's ban, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, and FOX News – in a moment of solidarity – have decided to stop covering Trump's events as part of the television press pool. That means there will be no television pool coverage of Trump's NYC trip to the United Nations General Assembly.

Joint statement from the White House television pool members: pic.twitter.com/ztFIyD6XgJ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 21, 2026

Bryan Boughton, FOX News' Washington bureau chief and the acting chair of the TV pool consortium, in a note to pool members obtained by The New York Times, said, "Effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President," shared Bryan Boughton, FOX News' Washington bureau chief and the acting chair of the TV pool consortium, in a note to pool members (as reported by The New York Times). "This follows the White House's position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place. All other pool coverage will continue as normal," Boughton continued. "We will provide updates as this situation develops."

"This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes," reads the joint statement released by CNN, Politico, and MS NOW earlier today. "Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists' credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public's right to independent journalism free from government interference."

Joint statement from CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO: pic.twitter.com/ZBt2qioLD8 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 21, 2026

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