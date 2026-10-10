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Absolute Batman Animated Series Now 2D; Early Animation Shown: NYCC

During NYCC, Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, and others offered updates and some very early looks at the Absolute Batman animated series.

Article Summary NYCC brought a major Absolute Batman animated series update, with Warner Bros. Animation confirming it is deep in development.

Scott Snyder says the Absolute Batman adaptation will stay faithful while expanding character dynamics and ensemble relationships.

Peter Girardi revealed Absolute Batman moved away from a 3D approach, with the animated series now officially heading to 2D.

NYCC attendees also saw early Absolute Batman test footage, featuring Bruce battling Black Mask’s gang in animation.

There's nothing like New York Comic Con (NYCC) to offer some very promising updates on where things stand with Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' animated series adaptation of writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta's game-changing DC Comics comic book series, Absolute Batman. During the Jim Lee & Friends panel at NYCC, Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Animation, shared that the animated series was "deep into development now," with an "early visual development" piece shown (Absolute Batman striking a pose similar to the cover of the first issue of the comic book series. From there, Snyder and Dragotta joined the conversation.

"The goal is to be faithful to the material… But you have so much more room to build out characters and relationships," Snyder offered. "It gives you a lot more room to develop the connective fiber between the characters," Snyder added, noting that the animated series will give them more time to spend with Bruce's ensemble cast. After being shown some early visual development, Girardi revealed that despite exploring a 3D approach, the animated series will be 2D. Dragotta, who drew a size chart for "BIG BOY" Bruce that was also shown, shared that while they see the comic book series as the poem, the animated series is "The novelization of Absolute Batman." Before wrapping up, an early-in-development clip that was created to test how the comic would adapt to animation was screening, showing Absolute Batman taking on Black Mask's gang. Big thanks to Alex Zalben, Managing Editor, Rocketship Entertainment, for helping to fill in some of the big blanks.

Absolute Batman: Scott Snyder Shares Insights Into Animated Series

Speaking with the AIPT Comics Podcast in July, Snyder shared some early insights into how they're looking to translate what fans love about Absolute Batman from the comics page to the small screen. Noting that he and Dragotta had met recently to start preliminary work on the animated series, Snyder added, "We have started working on it. I've had our initial development conversations." At this early stage, the focus is more on creating a "Bible" for the series before moving on to the season's episodes. "The first steps are just writing a series format, kind of a Bible for the whole series, and showing how many episodes we think it is and the structure of it," Snyder said.

Having Dragotta aboard the project is key to the series, since the focus will be to offer "a bigger, better, more robust version of the comic on the screen" that remains true to the comics' stunning visual style. "We want it to be as though the comic is just almost a bigger, better, more robust version of the comic on the screen," Snyder said. "It really looks like the comic book come to life three-dimensionally in the coolest way."

In terms of how the animated series will approach the comic book series, Snyder compared Absolute Batman to the work being done on Prime Video's adaptation of his and Jock's Wytches. "It's a huge expansion of the story of that first arc [of "Wytches"], but it's still true to that first arc. The same approach is what we're going to take to the animated series here." As Snyder sees it, it's important for the animated adaptation of his and Dragotta's work to embrace and make the most of what animation has to offer. "There are things that work really well in comics… and some things for animation through different strengths," Snyder added. "Trying to really be cognizant of those."

Absolute Batman boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power, and corruption, one good person can change the world. No manor, no money… all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you're left with is something absolute.

Just want to say thanks for all the kind words regarding the animated series announcement – I'm away with the family in England -Ireland tomorrow – but it was amazing to see. Nick and I were really moved. Best fans, always. pic.twitter.com/m2NWDLBWjv — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) June 26, 2026

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