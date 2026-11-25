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Absolute Batman, Carrie Season 2 & South Park: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, Absolute Batman, Ted, Carrie, Ariana Grande, Ghosts, Super Bowl LXI, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Absolute Batman tops the lineup as Scott Snyder offers an upbeat update on the animated series' progress.

Carrie Season 2 gets a writing and production timeline update, while South Park previews "City Endings."

Ted: The Animated Series drops a new sneak peek, and The Rings of Power lands an official Season 4 renewal.

Doctor Who sparks Netflix rumor chatter, with Ghosts, Ariana Grande, and Super Bowl LXI also in the mix.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW/WWE, The Rockford Files, South Park, Absolute Batman, Ted: The Animated Series, LOTR: The Rings of Power, Carrie, Ariana Grande, SNL France, Ghosts, Super Bowl LXI, Doctor Who, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 25th, 2026:

AEW HBO Max Archive Adds Final 2024 Episodes December 20

WWE Raw Review: Rollins Returns as Bloodline Battle Erupts

Avengers: Doomsday – 7 New International Character Posters Released

The Rockford Files Star David Boreanaz Brings a Friend to LA Auto Show

South Park S29E06: "City Endings" Preview: South America Cyberattack?

Reggie Dinkins Costume Designer Burton on Carlock, Means, SNL & More

Absolute Batman: Scott Snyder Shares Upbeat Update on Animated Series

Ted: The Animated Series Sneak Peek: Can John Perform Under Pressure?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Renewed for Season 4

Carrie Season 2: Writing Update, When Production Could Start & More

Ariana Grande, Peacock Team for "Eternal Sunshine" Film & BTS Doc

SNL France Launches December 19th on Canal+ with Manu Payet, RnBoi

Disavowed: Apple TV Adds 4 More to James Marsden Series Cast

Ghosts Christmas Special Trailer: A Good Day to "Died Hard" for Jay

Super Bowl LXI, Halftime Show Heading to IMAX Screens on February 14th

Doctor Who Heading to Netflix?!? Kinda Sorta Maybe

Apple TV's 4-Part Justin Timberlake Docuseries Gets Official Trailer

Daredevil Star Charlie Cox "Too Old" to Audition for James Bond?

Dungeon Crawler Carl, God of War, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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