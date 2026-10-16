Posted in: Comics, HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Absolute Batman, scott snyder

Absolute Batman Co-Creator Scott Snyder: Healthcare Trumps Flying Cars

Absolute Batman's Scott Snyder would be more impressed with a healthcare system that works than Elon Musk trying to make flying cars happen.

Article Summary Absolute Batman co-creator Scott Snyder says people want healthcare more than Elon Musk’s flying Tesla dream.

Snyder, now showrunning Absolute Batman animation for DC Studios, sparked debate with his blunt social media retweet.

When critics pushed back, Snyder argued Musk’s huge political spending ties directly to threats facing healthcare programs.

The exchange spotlights Snyder’s willingness to speak out, even if his stance risks angering some Absolute Batman fans.

Scott Snyder, who is serving as a showrunner on animated series adaptations of his and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman for DC Studios, and his and Jock's Wytches for Prime Video, isn't someone whose social media is a steady stream of hard political and social stances. But he also isn't afraid to put his name out there, despite his growing success, to call out what he sees as wrong in this country – even if it means pissing off his customers. We were treated to an example of that earlier today, when Snyder retweeted a video of Elon Musk demonstrating a prototype for a "flying" Tesla Roadster (though it appears to be more of a slow glide to the ground than actual flying, but we will leave that up to you to decide). "People just want healthcare," Snyder added to the retweet – a sentiment that's pretty much common sense. Who's going to be able to afford a flying car when they have to spend the next 10 years paying off surgery bills? And then there's the obvious point: healthcare keeps people alive so they can buy flying cars. But some folks took Snyder's post as not appreciating the hard work that Elon Musk (or more specifically, the team) is doing to make flying cars a thing, bringing up unrelated issues to attack Musk. Thankfully, Snyder wasn't having it…

"WADR, it's not really unrelated though – Elon is dumping hundreds of millions of dollars behind politicians this cycle (over 270 million so far) the vast majority of whom are for cutting medicare, medicaid, SS, public health servces &abolishing Obamacare w no replacement plan," Snyder wrote in response, reminding everyone that the days of Musk being seen as the "kooky genius looking to save mankind" are long over. Earlier today, filings with the Federal Election Commission from Senate Leadership Fund (the main GOP super PAC targeting Senate races) showed that Musk had donated $75 million on September 9th, and another $83 million on September 23rd – with the vast majority of that $150+ million focused on the hotly contested Senate race in Texas. Previously, Musk donated more than $250 million in support of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. And let's not forget how Musk and his "DOGE-bags" were brought in by Trump to… does anyone actually know what they did besides mess up stuff and walk away with no real results? Asking for a friend…

people just want healthcare — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) October 16, 2026

WADR, it's not really unrelated though – Elon is dumping hundreds of millions of dollars behind politicians this cycle (over 270 million so far) the vast majority of whom are for cutting medicare, medicaid, SS, public health servces &abolishing Obamacare w no replacement plan. — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) October 16, 2026

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