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Absolute Batman, Peppa Pig/AI, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, Mister Miracle, Peppa Pig/AI, Common Side Effects, Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, and more!

Article Summary Absolute Batman leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with Scott Snyder updates, animated series news, and rising buzz.

X-Men '97, Mister Miracle, and Krypto join major TV and animation highlights shaping today's biggest genre headlines.

Peppa Pig AI backlash, Common Side Effects Season 2, and Doctor Who add sharp twists across the TV landscape.

Joker: Laugh Riot, My Adventures with Superman, and Far Cry round out a packed dispatch of must-read updates.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sheriff Country, The Flash, X-Men '97, Mister Miracle, Rick and Morty, Peppa Pig/AI, Far Cry, My Adventures with Superman, The Paper, Common Side Effects, Doctor Who, Absolute Batman, Krypto, Joker: Laugh Riot, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 26th, 2026:

Sheriff Country S02 Director Sarah Wayne Callies Checks In From Day 1

The Flash Star Grant Gustin Still Has a Little "Speed Force" In Him

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Nic Nemeth Wants To Chat

Surviving Earth Examines "When the Asteroid Fell": Our S01E03 Preview

X-Men '97 Season 3 Wait Time Shorter: EP Houston; Magneto Spotlight

CMA Fest 2026: Our Viewing Guide to Tonight's Big Country Music Event

Mister Miracle: Mitch Gerads Feels "Excited," "Proud"; Shares Artwork

Rick and Morty S09E06 "ErickerHead" Look: Gluttony, Thy Name is Rick

Are Peppa Pig Child Voice Actors Being Forced Into Hasbro's AI Slop?

The Golden Girls: Mindy Kaling Wants a Reimagined Take, Not a Remake

Far Cry: Lizzy Caplan Joins FX Series Adapt From Noah Hawley, Rob Mac

Stranger Things: Brown Made an Eleven's Fate "Pledge" with Duffers

The Americas, Tom Hanks Returning for Season 2 in 2028; Specials Set

My Adventures with Superman S03E03 Preview: We've Got Dueling Supermen

The Paper Season 2 Set for September 9th: Images, Overview Released

Common Side Effects Returns in 2027; New Season 2 Images Released

Ransom Canyon Faces The Future in Netflix's Official Season 2 Trailer

Surviving Earth: Our Exclusive Look at S01E03 "When the Asteroid Fell"

Mister Miracle, Creature Commandos & More: DC Studios & WBA Updates

X-Men '97 Season 2 Spotlights Jean Grey; Apocalypse's Animated History

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Begins! Chapter 1: "Calling the Doctor"

Absolute Batman TV Show Showrun By Scott Snyder Blows Up Comics Prices

Absolute Batman: Scott Snyder "Excited" About, "Grateful" For Series

Krypto Animated Series on Its Way From WB Animation & DC Studios

Joker: Laugh Riot Series Finds Batman Dead; Joker Going "John Wick"

Absolute Batman: Snyder & Dragotta Series Set for Animated Adaptation

Adventure Time, Ghostbusters, Conan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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