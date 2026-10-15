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Absolute Batman Represents DC Studios' "Robust Slate of Animation"

DC Studios' Peter Safran offered an update on the animated series adaptation of writer Scott Snyder & artist Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman.

Article Summary DC Studios says Absolute Batman is moving ahead, with Scott Snyder now working on scripts for the animated series.

Peter Safran called DC Studios' upcoming animation lineup a robust slate, with Absolute Batman firmly in development.

At NYCC, Warner Bros. Animation confirmed Absolute Batman shifted from a planned 3D look to a 2D animated series.

Scott Snyder says Absolute Batman will stay faithful to the comic while expanding Bruce's world and character dynamics.

If you're like us, you were more than shockingly surprised when it was announced during this summer's Annecy International Animation Festival that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios were in production on an animated series adaptation of writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta's game-changing DC Comics comic book series, Absolute Batman. Earlier this month, New York Comic Con (NYCC) brought some big updates (like the series shifting from 3D to 2D) and new insights into how the animated series is being approached and how it will differ from its comic book counterpart (more on that in a minute). During a profile interview with IGN, coinciding with the premiere of Clayface, DC Studios co-Chair Peter Safran offered a rundown of how things were looking on the animated series side of the DCU.

Noting that DC Studios has "a pretty robust slate of animation that's all going forward right now," Safran noted that some animated projects (Creature Commandos Season 2, My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire, and Starfire, for example) were pretty well along the creative pipeline. "'Absolute Batman,' [Scott Snyder's] just working on the scripts right now," Safran noted about the animated adaptation. "So, we're really excited because we love animation, we love the art form, and the fact that we're going to have such a robust slate coming out is fantastic," Safran added.

During the Jim Lee & Friends panel at NYCC earlier this month, Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Animation, shared that the animated series was "deep into development now," with an "early visual development" piece shown (Absolute Batman striking a pose similar to the cover of the first issue of the comic book series. From there, Snyder and Dragotta joined the conversation. "The goal is to be faithful to the material… But you have so much more room to build out characters and relationships," Snyder offered. "It gives you a lot more room to develop the connective fiber between the characters," Snyder added, noting that the animated series will give them more time to spend with Bruce's ensemble cast.

After being shown some early visual development, Girardi revealed that despite exploring a 3D approach, the animated series will be 2D. Dragotta, who drew a size chart for "BIG BOY" Bruce that was also shown, shared that while they see the comic book series as the poem, the animated series is "The novelization of Absolute Batman." Before wrapping up, an early-in-development clip that was created to test how the comic would adapt to animation was screening, showing Absolute Batman taking on Black Mask's gang.

Absolute Batman: Scott Snyder Shares Insights Into Animated Series

Speaking with the AIPT Comics Podcast in July, Snyder shared some early insights into how they're looking to translate what fans love about Absolute Batman from the comics page to the small screen. Noting that he and Dragotta had met recently to start preliminary work on the animated series, Snyder added, "We have started working on it. I've had our initial development conversations." At this early stage, the focus is more on creating a "Bible" for the series before moving on to the season's episodes. "The first steps are just writing a series format, kind of a Bible for the whole series, and showing how many episodes we think it is and the structure of it," Snyder said.

Having Dragotta aboard the project is key to the series, since the focus will be to offer "a bigger, better, more robust version of the comic on the screen" that remains true to the comics' stunning visual style. "We want it to be as though the comic is just almost a bigger, better, more robust version of the comic on the screen," Snyder said. "It really looks like the comic book come to life three-dimensionally in the coolest way."

In terms of how the animated series will approach the comic book series, Snyder compared Absolute Batman to the work being done on Prime Video's adaptation of his and Jock's Wytches. "It's a huge expansion of the story of that first arc [of "Wytches"], but it's still true to that first arc. The same approach is what we're going to take to the animated series here." As Snyder sees it, it's important for the animated adaptation of his and Dragotta's work to embrace and make the most of what animation has to offer. "There are things that work really well in comics… and some things for animation through different strengths," Snyder added. "Trying to really be cognizant of those."

Absolute Batman boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power, and corruption, one good person can change the world. No manor, no money… all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you're left with is something absolute.

Just want to say thanks for all the kind words regarding the animated series announcement – I'm away with the family in England -Ireland tomorrow – but it was amazing to see. Nick and I were really moved. Best fans, always. pic.twitter.com/m2NWDLBWjv — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) June 26, 2026

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